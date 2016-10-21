Analysis: Racial gap in breast cancer death rates closing

Rhode Island health officials say breast cancer mortality rates no longer show significant racial disparities.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2eqxWlN ) that a state analysis of the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the breast cancer mortality rate for black women was 19.7 deaths per 100,000 women in 2012. The rate was 19.3 deaths for white women.
The data also found no significant racial disparities in recent mortality rates in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
In 1991, the breast cancer mortality rate for black women in Rhode Island was 17 percent higher than for white women. State officials credit the turnaround to a breast cancer screening program and strong outreach to low-income and minority residents by neighborhood health centers.
