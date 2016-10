Woman gives birth on side of Utah highway

1:32 Donald Trump: I was wrong and I apologize Pause

1:13 7 facts about Costco and its new Bellingham store

1:44 Death midwife helps clients take a Sacred Passage

1:14 Hurricane Matthew means big waves for surfers in South Carolina

0:42 Crews in Miami Shores clean up after Hurricane Matthew

1:37 Watch as hurricane hunters fly into the eye of the storm

0:23 Runaway truck smashes into Bellingham house

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

0:22 Winds pick up ahead of storm warning in Whatcom County

1:05 Watch students give Bellingham Christian School teachers a send-off to Disneyland