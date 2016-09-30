California governor vetoes bill to expand parental leave

California's governor is rejecting legislation to allow employees of some small businesses to take up to six weeks of unpaid leave to bond with a new child without losing their job or health insurance.
Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday that he vetoed the bill aimed at businesses with 20 to 49 employees.
The bill's author, Democratic Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara, said employees could apply to a state program to receive partial wages.
The Democratic governor says he vetoed SB654 because he's concerned about the impact on small businesses. The California Chamber of Commerce and other business groups said the law could create staffing shortages that hurt business operations.
The bill would have expanded an existing state law that applies to firms with 50 or more workers.
