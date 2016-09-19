Honolulu restaurant worker confirmed to have Hepatitis A

State officials have confirmed another case of hepatitis A in a food service worker on Oahu.
The Hawaii Department of Health said Sunday the infected person worked at Chart House Waikiki earlier this month. Officials say it's unlikely that patrons of the business will become infected.
The hepatitis A outbreak has sickened more than 270 people since late June.
Health officials have identified frozen scallops imported from the Philippines as the probable source of the outbreak. The Philippine government has temporarily suspended distribution of the seafood in question.
Hawaii officials expect to continue seeing new cases of hepatitis A into next month because of the long incubation period for the disease.
