Man accused in deadly crash in Wichita ordered to prison

Authorities say a man accused of driving drunk and killing two people when he crashed into a van that was transporting people with developmental disabilities has been ordered to serve 15 months in prison for a probation violation.
The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2cpWXl2 ) reports that 56-year-old Bret Blevins was under probation after thefts last fall. The items stolen included a 6-foot-tall bronze eagle statue taken from in front of a Boy Scouts of America council building in Wichita.
Blevins admitted Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court that prosecutors had enough evidence to prove he violated the probation terms because of the hit-and-run crash this spring that killed Dirk MacMillan and Leonard Atterbery and injured four others. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.
