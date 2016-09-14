UW Medicine reports 2nd death of Legionnaires patient

Officials at the University of Washington Medical Center say a second person infected with Legionnaires' disease has died.
The hospital has not determined an exact cause of death.
Officials also said Wednesday that they have detected the bacteria in part of the hospital's water supply.
The bacteria that cause Legionnaires' disease grow in warm water and are often present in water supplies. The disease is spread when a person inhales water mist, not via person-to-person contact.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/eBl0YX ) that signs are posted in the Seattle hospital telling people not to use fountains or other drinking water sources.
King County officials say a 50-year-old man diagnosed with the disease died Sept. 6. A 30-year-old woman was also diagnosed. Both were treated at the University of Washington Medical Center's cardiac care units.
The number of cases in the state varies each. State data shows eight deaths among 63 cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in 2014.
