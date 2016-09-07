New law allows child patients to use marijuana oil at school

Children with medical conditions that can be alleviated with marijuana oil no longer have to choose between going to school and taking their medicine.
A bill being signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Jack Markell allows designated caregivers to possess and administer, and qualifying children to use, medical marijuana oil in a school bus or on school grounds.
The bill is a companion piece to previously passed legislation that allows children with intractable epilepsy and certain muscle disorders to enroll in Delaware's medical marijuana program and be treated with marijuana oil, which advocates say does not cause patients to get high.
Comments