These Lynden facilities give seniors and disabled many of friendly comforts of home

At 85, Jane Rogers is a self-described “dog person,” so she feels right at home at Among Friends Adult Family Home in Lynden, an intimate residential care facility for senior citizens and those living with disabilities where a pair of dogs – and a pair of cats – reside.
“Dogs comfort me,” she said.
On March 25, Rogers celebrated her 86th birthday.
“I’m getting very old,” she said with the hint of a laugh. “This is my family. I like it very much. It’s a friendly atmosphere. It’s just a great community of people all the way around.”
Rogers is one of six residents who reside in the home, which opened in April 2011 at 612 Dahlia St.
In December 2016, a companion residential home, Adult Care Lynden, opened at 925 E. Front St.
Both are residential homes that offer six private rooms, and both are locally owned and operated by Kim Honorof, a single mother of four children. They include a baby with Down Syndrome, two teenagers and a 20-year-old, all of whom live with Honorof at Among Friends Adult Family Home. And, don’t forget the pets.
“It’s kind of a funny house, but it works,” Honorof said. “We try to make it a happy home. It’s not a facility. It’s a home, a very cozy home. There is always the smell of brownies, spaghetti or a chicken bake filling the air.”
Senior residents can lead an independent lifestyle in the home, as it offers a range of accommodations, service levels, and care plans (board and care options) to suit any individual’s needs.
It provides care services and activities of daily living, such as hygiene assistance, grooming, mobility assistance, meals, diet monitoring, housekeeping, transportation, medication management, appointments management, social and physical activities, and temporary and long-term care.
Residents at the two homes range in age from 55 to 99.
Adult Care Lynden is not only the newest addition, but its also the “most grand” of the two homes. Honorof said she planted 10,000 tulip bulbs on the property. Pets are not allowed.
Five of the six first-floor rooms can accommodate two people, but the home is only licensed for six residents plus an in-house caregiver. All but one of the resident rooms is handicapped accessible.
The home features air conditioning and hardwood floors. Privacy shrubs enclose the back yard, which features a life-sized statue of Jesus and a wall fountain.
A self-described Christian, Honorof said she opened the residential homes as a way to give back to the community. It was also a way of fulfilling her promise to God.
“This is all an answer to my prayer,” she said. “I wanted a way to provide for my family and also do some good in the world.”
The home is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week with state-certified nursing assistants, registered nursing assistants, home care aids or the equivalent. The home is staffed with a total of seven caregivers providing one caregiver for three patients round the clock.
Honorof is a former dance instructor who was forced to change careers after a divorce, and her parents were both diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She moved in with her parents to care for them and discovered she loved the feeling of caring for others.
“I love helping, guiding and encouraging others,” she said.
Honorof is now a certified adult family home administrator, who has more than 10 years of experience as a caregiver. Her clients live with dementia, diabetes, stroke, mental health issues, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and other disabilities. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Washington and is a registered nursing assistant.
In addition to home-cooked meals, residents receive assistance with their daily living needs, including bathing, medication and laundry. Community outings are routinely included in the one to two activities offered daily to residents.
Occupational, physical and speech therapists are welcome to visit the home to work in rehabilitating residents. Extending the welcome mat to the professional therapists helps reduce inconvenience to residents.
For more information, call Adult Care Lynden at 360-550-8556 or visit assistedlivingfacilityinlyndenwa.com.
