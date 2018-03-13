Here’s what you need to know before visiting St. Joseph hospital

Don’t let concerns about accessibility keep you from visiting friends and family at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. The main entrance to the hospital at 2901 Squalicum Parkway is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, call 360-734-5400 or go online at peacehealth.org/st-joseph-medical-center.
Getting there
Getting to the hospital is simple by bus. The No. 4 bus leaves Bellingham Station every hour at five minutes before each half hour and is a 10-minute ride to PeaceHealth. The bus will drop you off within walking distance of the main entrance.
There are more than 20 handicapped parking spots for your convenience and a loading zone near the main entrance for handicapped access.
Parking is free in visitor sections and PeaceHealth advises visitors to find parking before 11 a.m. and after 4 p.m. for more availability.
Accessibility
The hospital is American with Disabilities Act compliant. No area is barred by stairs and the elevators are spacious enough for walkers and wheelchairs.
The East Tower lobby is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekends. The Childbirth Center entrance is open 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. all visitors must enter through the Emergency Department lobby. Visitors must sign in with security and photo identification is required for entry.
Know before you go
Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The adult must be someone other than the patient.
If a patient cannot have visitors or requests no visitors, family members should share this with friends and relatives. PeaceHealth strongly recommends that visitors not come if they are ill themselves.
Gifts and flowers are welcome, but a vase is recommended for the flowers. PeaceHealth does not allow plants or flowers in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Gift Nook on the ground floor at the main campus is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and most Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. It’s operated by the Central Auxiliary volunteers. The shop carries toiletries, magazines and paperback books, fresh flowers in vases, cards, candy and gift items.
Waiting areas in the Main Campus are special solariums located on floors 2, 3 and 4 are designated lounge areas for visitors and patients. The East Tower lobby is the waiting area for surgical services, some cardiovascular procedures and most other services on floor 1 other than the emergency room. On floor 2, a waiting area is located near the Medical Care Unit. The Cardiovascular Center has its own waiting area on floor 2 as well.
When you have a family member going to surgery, a specially-trained guest services coordinator will work with you to assure that you are able to visit with your loved one before surgery, that you will be notified of changes and delays that may effect the surgery schedule and that you will be escorted to a post-op consultation with the surgeon.
The coordinator is the link between the operating room, surgeon, patient and family and is located at the East Tower Lobby. Amenities located there include coffee, tea, cocoa, magazines, books, newspapers, board games and cards.
The Sister Catherine Chapel on the Ground Floor of the main campus is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The chapel is non-denominational and all are welcome.
Bathrooms
All bathrooms are ADA compliant. On the main campus they are located on the ground floor across from the Gift Nook. They are also located on floors 1, 2, 3 and 4 near the public elevators, and on floor 1 outside the Observation Unit and in the East Tower lobby.
