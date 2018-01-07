Don’t let accessibility keep you from the movies. Here’s how Regal has you covered

Don’t let concerns about accessibility keep you at home. We’ve checked out Regal Barkley Village Stadium 16, 3005 Cinema Place, so you don’t have to. For questions about the local theater call 360-527-1320. For movietimes, call 844-462-7342 or go online at regmovies.com.
Anyone over 60 is eligible for a senior discount on movie tickets with prices ranging from $6.20 to $26, depending on when and how you want to view your movie.
Regal also has special promotions for all AARP members. Present your AARP card at concessions to get $3 off the purchase of a small (or larger size) popcorn and soft drink combination.
Getting there: Getting to the theater is a snap by either public transportation or driving there yourself. Located at the intersection of Woburn Street and Barkley Boulevard, busses run in the area from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. with the closest bus stop less than 100 yards from the front entrance.
Never miss a local story.
There are three curbs with cutouts labeled “loading” just outside the ticket booth for handicapped access. There are also five 20-minute parking spots near the entrance if you’re catching a ride with a driver.
Just beyond the loading and 20-minute parking spaces are eight handicapped spots, located at the front of the parking lot.
Mobility: Regal Cinemas are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act meaning there isn’t an area that won’t have access for people needing wheelchairs or walkers. There are no steps leading up to the ticket booth and everywhere inside the lobby is wheelchair and walker accessible.
A ramp leads you into individual movie rooms. If stairs to stadium seating are too much, or you use a chair or walker, there is a seating area in the middle of the theater at the top of the ramp. There you can safely park your wheelchair or sit comfortably with an unobstructed view.
Accessibility: The theater at Barkley Village has three options for people who need visual or audio accommodations when enjoying their movie.
When selecting a movie, look for the icons “CC” (closed captioning), “OC” (open captioning) or “D” (descriptive audio) icons.
Lightweight glasses are available for line-of-sight closed captioning that allow you to enjoy the movie with others.
Open captioning, where the captions are projected on to the screen, is available with advance notice for groups of 10 or more. Contact regcc@regalcinemas.com for more information.
Descriptive video is available for visually impaired persons. Using headphones connected to a wireless receiver, a moviegoer listens to descriptive audio of key visual elements as the movie is being shown.
Bathrooms: Bathrooms in the lobby and near theaters are ADA compliant with several handicapped stalls in each bathroom.
Amenities: Food and water is available at the concession stand in the lobby of the theater.
Comments