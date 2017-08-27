Advance directives are meant to settle end-of-life issues. Here’s what happens when they don’t

Bill Harris walks with his wife, Nora, at the Fern Gardens memory care center in Medford, Ore. Nora Harris, 64, has late-stage Alzheimer’s disease. A former librarian and world traveler, she had signed an advance directive stipulating no care to prolong her life. Controversy has arisen over her husband’s claim that state law is forcing her to be spoon-fed against her stated wishes. Jim Craven TNS