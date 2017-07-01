Seniors might want to check out these Whatcom County events this summer

Advance Care Workshops
Whatcom Alliance for Health Advancement holds free workshops about end-of-life choices. Topics include advance care planning, durable power of attorney for health care and advance directives.
A free “Welcome to Medicare” class is offered at Whatcom Community College from 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 10 and again on Aug. 3 at Syre Center, room 108, 237 W. Kellogg Road. The class covers Medicare A, B, C and D, will help participants understand Medicare benefits and options, help paying for Medicare if you qualify, wellness benefits and how to avoid becoming a victim of Medicare fraud. Register by calling 360-383-3200.
Details: 360-788-6594, whatcomalliance.org.
Alzheimer Society of Washington
The Alzheimer Society of Washingont, at 1301 Fraser St., Suite A-1, offers care partner support groups; one for caregivers and one people experiencing early stage memory loss; as well as ongoing support groups and educational classes, such as Staying Connected, which provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for individuals diagnosed with a dementia related diseases. Support groups for care partners are also held monthly.
The annual Miles for Memories event is Aug. 5 at the Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N, Harbor Loop Drive. This 5k walk/run course, which begins at 10:30 a.m., is on pathways around Zuanich Point Park. Pre-registration runs through Aug. 4. Event registration and bib pick up start at 9 a.m. inside the boathouse. Details: 360-671-3316, alzsociety.org.
Bellingham At Home
A nonprofit program of the Whatcom Council on Aging, Bellingham At Home is a membership organization that helps seniors stay active while living in their own homes.
Monthly groups include meditation and potluck, wellness, Saturday afternoon hiking, book discussion, and genealogy.
Details: 360-746-3462, bellinghamathome.clubexpress.com.
Bellingham Public Library
The Central Library is at 210 Central Ave. Among the many activities are:
Tech Basics Coaching
Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m., in the SkillShare Space at the Central Library.
Need help with basic computer, tablet, internet, streaming, and downloading skills? Sign up for a free weekly, one-on-one coaching session with a librarian or volunteer tech helper. They can coach you on Windows basics, internet and browser skills, using a tablet or e-reader, setting up and using email, internet searching and safety, setting up social media accounts, and downloading or streaming free library digital material to your computer, tablet, or mobile device. The library has e-books, audiobooks, and magazines to download or stream. Contact Deborah at dbrewer@cob.org or 360-778-7210 for more information.
TechBoomers Open Lab
July 29 and Aug 19, 3-5 p.m. in the SkillShare Space at the Central Library.
Learn how to use websites and apps like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Flickr, Skype, Hulu, Etsy, PayPal and more with TechBoomers. TechBoomers is an education and discovery website with free tutorials designed for digital technology newcomers. Lessons are written in easy-to-understand language and are supplemented with short videos. Bring your computer, tablet, or smart phone and follow lessons from TechBoomers on library laptops with assistance from librarians and tech helper volunteers. Just drop in; no signup necessary. Contact Deborah at dbrewer@cob.org or 360-778-7210 for more information.
Home Item Repair Workshop
July 11 and 18, Aug. 1 and 8, Sept. 5 and 12, 5-7:30 p.m. in the SkillShare Space at the Central Library.
Bring your broken household items to SkillShare and work with volunteers from NW Free Repairs to learn how to repair them. Volunteers have experience repairing common household items, such as toys, small kitchen appliances, electric tools and other items. Please note: Broken items may not be dropped off to be repaired. Owners must be willing to participate in making the repairs with the assistance of the volunteers. For more information about NW Free Repairs, visit nwfreerepairs.wordpress.com.
Bellingham Reads Book Discussion Group
July 25 and Aug. 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Dodson Room at the Central Library.
Join a discussion in July of “When Books Went to War” by Guptill Mannig; and in August of “Middlemarch” by George Elliot. This group is open to all. For more information, contact Suzanne at 360-778-7323.
Ferndale Senior Center
The Ferndale Senior Center is at 1999 Cherry St. Monthly activities include line dancing, walking aerobics, quilting, woodcarving, poetry and Bible study.
Nashville Night at the Ferndale Senior Center
July 7, dinner at 5:30 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m.
Ferndale center’s volunteers fire up the grill for a good old-fashioned barbecue. After dinner, father-daughter duo Bill DeGroot as Roy Orbison and Janellle Rodriquez as herself, will perform favorite oldies. Dinner and show: $25; Show only: $15. Proceeds benefit the center.
Details: 360-384-6244, activities.fsac@gmail.com, ferndaleseniorcenter.org
Lynden Community/ Senior Center
The center is at 401 Grover St. Monthly activities include cribbage, ping pong, bridge, canasta, mahjong, ukulele, aerobics, tai chi, pinochle and line dancing.
Blood Pressure Screening
July 7 and Aug. 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: With parish nurses.
AARP Drivers’ Refresher Class
July 10-11, 12:30-4:30 p.m.: $15 for AARP members; $20 non-AARP members.
Raspberry Festival Pancake Breakfast
July 15, 7-11 a.m. Raspberry Festival fundraiser breakfast serving all-you-can-eat pancakes, with local raspberries, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Prepared and served by volunteers to benefit senior programs and services at the Community Center. Open to the public of all ages. $6.
All-County Senior Bocce Tournament
Aug. 28, Bocce Court at Bender Fields. Teams sign in at 9 a.m.; play begins at 9:30 a.m. No cost for team entry, but must be a member of a Whatcom County senior center. Team registration due by Aug. 18. Picnic lunch available to all players and spectators for $6 (please make lunch reservations by Aug. 23 by calling the Lynden center at 360-354-4501).
Details: 360-354-4501, lyndencommunitycenter.org.
Whatcom County Council on Aging
The Bellingham Senior Activity Center was established as a program of the Whatcom County Council on Aging in 1964. Programs include flu shot clinics, dental care, strength and balance classes for fall prevention, strength training classes, tai chi, dancing, walking and hiking groups, as well as games like backgammon, mahjong, pinochle, party bridge and duplicate bridge. In addition to a variety of other classes, the council partners with the Academy for Lifelong Learning to host some of their classes at the Bellingham Senior Activity Center.
Special event: Senior Day in the Park
Meals on Wheels and More will host the 19th annual Senior Day in the Park Aug. 9 at Hovander Homestead Park, 5299 Nielsen Ave., in Ferndale. Seniors from around the county are invited to enjoy a barbecue lunch, listen to live music, play bocce ball, participate in fitness demos and learn about over 35 local resources. There is a suggested donation of $5.
Details: 360-733-4030, ext. 1020, wccoa.org, hwilson@wccoa.org.
Blaine Senior Center
The Blaine Senior Center is at 763 G St.
Monthly activities include memory loss support group, cribbage, foot care professional services, Bellingham Ukulele Group workshops, supper club, birthday lunches, bunco, tap dance, mahjong and bingo.
Details: 360-332-8040, blaineseniorcenter.com.
Comments