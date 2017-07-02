Where can you go to answer all your questions about Bellingham and the Lynden cemetery?

Whatcom Old Settlers Picnic
A Whatcom County tradition that began in 1896, this festival celebrates the rich history of Whatcom County July 28-30 at Pioneer Park, 2004 Cherry St., in Ferndale, with tours of the park cabins, live music, a fun run/walk, local food and craft vendors, two parades and a classic car show, sponsored by Whatcom Old Settlers Association.
For just $4 you can purchase a badge with a ribbon from the pioneer headquarters, just to the left of the main entrance to the park. The Old Settlers badges show how long you’ve lived in Whatcom County by the color that you receive and registers you as a member of the Whatcom County Old Settlers Association and helps support future Old Settlers Picnics. Each badge has a Chinook translation on them.
Info: 360-224-8128, whatcomoldsettlers.com.
U.S. Air Force Commanders Jazz Ensemble
Under the direction of Master Sergeant Jeremy Laukhuf, the Commanders Jazz Ensemble carries on the American musical tradition of the great traveling big bands with a free show at 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. This energetic group of 20 highly trained professional airmen-musicians offers the music of jazz legends Duke Ellington, Woody Herman and Count Basie, as well as contemporary big-band leaders and composers, such as Gordon Goodwin and Maria Schneider. And no concert would be complete without a tribute to the late Major Glenn Miller and his famous Army Air Corps band. Info: 360-734-6080 or go to mountbakertheatre.com. Seating is first-come, first-served for all ticket-holders. Doors to the lobby will open one hour prior to event, and doors to the theater will open 30 minutes prior to event for seating.
Festival of Music finale
The Bellingham Festival of Music closes its 2017 season at 7:30 p.m. July 21 at Western Washington University’s Performing Arts Center with an “All-Bernstein Evening: An Early Celebration Of Bernstein’s 100th Anniversary.” The program features the overture to “Candide;” “Chichester Psalms,” featuring the Bellingham Festival Chorus and boy soprano Alex Zuniga; Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story;” and “The Serenade” with soloist Robert McDuffie on violin. A free, pre-concert talk with Stephen Rumph begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, depending on seating, are $39 and $49 adults, $25 and $35 for Western faculty and staff, $12 and $15 for students if accompanied by an adult in rows B through L. All tickets include a catered reception following the concert. Info: 360-650-6146 or via bellinghamfestival.org.
34th Annual Whatcom Museum History Sunset Cruises
Whatcom Museum sponsors the return of its popular summer history cruises along Bellingham Bay, now in its 34th year, partnering again with San Juan Cruises, aboard the 100-foot Victoria Star tour boat. The weekly cruises will be offered on Tuesdays starting July 11 and continuing through Aug. 29, leaving from the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. Each sailing boards at 6:15 p.m., with a prompt 6:30 p.m. sailing and an 8:30 p.m. return.
Participants get close-up views of parks, businesses, industry and neighborhoods from Bellingham Bay, with Bellingham historians Brian Griffin or Doug Starcher serving as tour guides who’ll tie their knowledge of local history with up-to-date facts about bay activities.
The boat has indoor and outdoor seating on two levels, an on-board snack bar and a full bar with a selection of Northwest beers, wines and cocktails. Restrooms are available on board. Guests are welcome to bring dinner, snacks and beverages (non-alcoholic) for a picnic-style dinner while cruising.
Tickets $35 general, $30 for museum members; $28 per person for groups of eight or more people. Purchase through Brown Paper Tickets, by calling 800-838.3006 ext. 1, or in person at the museum store, 250 Flora St. Proceeds benefit Whatcom Museum exhibitions and educational programs.
The Port of Bellingham charges 50 cents an hour for parking in the large lot with numbered spaces about 30 yards in front of the terminal building. Overnight parking is $6 a day. There is free parking for up to two hours in front of the terminal. Info: Whales.com, whatcommuseum.org/history-sunset-cruise.
Cemetery tours
Did you know that Lynden Cemetery, 1975 Front S., has an Indy 500 race car driver who died in a racing accident interred in the cemetery?
Did you know there is a local Nooksack Princess, and a pioneer known as the Black Prince buried there?
Have you ever wondered why grave markers are called headstones?
To find out the answers and learn even more, the Lynden Pioneer Museum hosts free tours every Saturday at 1 p.m. at the cemetery through October.
The tours are guided by Clay Talman, who will lead participants on a journey of discovery in turn-of-the-century period costume (that is, turn of the 20th century).
The tours, which do not require any reservations, are sponsored by Gillies Funeral home and Whatcom County Cemetery District 10. Special tours for groups can be arranged on other days.
Details: 360-354-3675, Lyndenpioneermuseum.com, or on Facebook.
