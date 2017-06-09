Here’s your guide to a variety of resources for senior citizens in Whatcom County

TRANSPORTATION
Northwest Regional Council: 360-676-6749, nwrcwa.org. Service: non-ambulance transportation for people eligible for Medicaid with no other means of transportation to medical services.
Whatcom Transportation Authority: 733-1144, ridewta.com. Services: fixed bus routes, paratransit, rural zone service, vanpool.
IN-HOME SERVICES
Apria Healthcare: 360-738-8300, apria.com. Services: home infusion, respiratory therapy, medical equipment sales, service, supplies.
Caregiver Network: 360-724-4456, caregiver-network.com. Services: housekeeping, meal prep, full care.
Catholic Community Services: 360-738-6163, ccsww.org. Services: housekeeping, personal care, transfers, supervision, live-in care, transportation to medical appointments, respite.
Circle of Life Caregiver Cooperative: 360-647-1537, circleoflife.coop. Services: worker-owned business provides home and personal care for elders, disabled persons. Cooking, cleaning, transportation, medication reminders, bathing, laundry, respite, companionship.
Department of Social and Health Services: 360-756-5750, dshs.wa.gov. Services: variety of programs for aging and disabled people.
Home Attendant Care: 360-734-3849, homeattendantcare.com. Services: personal hygiene, transfers, transportation, housekeeping, dementia care, safety supervision.
Infusion Solutions: 360-933-4892, infusionsolutionsinc.com. Service: personalized infusion care in Whatcom, Island, Skagit, Snohomish counties.
Meals on Wheels and More: 360-733-4030, wccoa.org/mow.htm. Service: delivers frozen meals weekly, provides lunches at senior centers..
Right at Home: 360-392-3934, rahnwwa.com. Services: light housekeeping, meals, laundry, errands, non-medical personal hygiene care.
Signature Home Health: 360-671-5872, 4signatureservice.com. Services: disease management and nutrition, wound management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy.
Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services: 360-671-8388, visitingangelswa.com. Services: meal preparation, light household chores, personal care, dementia care, post-operative and respite care.
Walgreens OptionCare: 360-733-7799, walgreens.com Services: skilled nursing, wound care, nutrition support, home infusion, perinatal/postpartum, respiratory services, oxygen, and physical, occupational and speech therapy.
INFORMATION SERVICES
Adult Family/Nursing Home Complaint Hotline: report abuse at a facility, 800-562-6078, dshs.wa.gov/endharm.shtml.
Adult Protective Services: report abuse at home, 800-487-0416, dshs.wa.gov.
Alzheimer Society of Washington: 360-671-3316 or 800-493-3959, alzsociety.org. Support, resources for people with dementia, and their families.
American Legion Veterans Services: 360-734-3110, bellinghamlegion.com.
Area Agency on Aging: 360-676-6749, nwrcwa.org. Services: senior information and assistance, Medicaid transportation, congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, respite care, case management, adult day services.
Attorney General Consumer Protection: report consumer and fraud complaints, 800-551-4636 or 360-738-6185, atg.wa.gov/FileAComplaint.aspx.
Care Crisis Response Services: 800-584-3578. Services: mental health crisis line for suicide prevention, resource referral.
Center for Independence: 360-393-3890, 114 W. Magnolia St., Suite 104, cfisouth.org. Service: helps people with disabilities, including seniors, with resources and referrals, Social Security and housing information, social activities.
Department of Social and Health Services, Home and Community Services: 360-756-5750, dshs.wa.gov. Services: personal care, long-term care, residential care, food stamps, adult protection.
Department of Social and Health Services, Community Services Office: 800-735-7040, dshs.wa.gov. Services: basic food program, food stamps, Medicare savings program.
Department of Veterans Affairs: 360-733-9226. www2.va.gov/directory.
Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 19: 360-676-6700, ext. 50910, dav.org. Service: helps veterans obtain compensation and pensions, offers free van service to VA hospital in Seattle.
Elder Service Providers: 360-715-1338, elderserviceproviders.org. Service: referrals, information for seniors, educational conferences for caregivers.
Health care coverage advice: 360-788-6594, whatcomalliance.org. Service: free counseling on health care coverage, Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, charity care.
Health Support Center: 360-733-6714, healthsupportcenter.org. Service: supports self-help, support, and advocacy groups that serve people with health impairments or disabilities, and their caregivers.
Hearing Loss Association of Whatcom County: 360-738-3756, hearingloss-whatcom.org. Service: volunteer group provides information, education, support, advocacy, for people who are hard of hearing, with or without hearing devices.
Hearing, Speech and Deafness Center: 360-647-0910 or 360-647-8508, hsdc.org. TTY or video phone. Service: information referral, advocacy, education, for deaf, hard-of-hearing and deaf-blind people.
Home Care Referral Registry: 360-707-2368 or 800-970-5456, hcrr.wa.gov. Service: matches people who receive publicly funded, long-term, in-home care with qualified care workers.
Home Rehabilitation Loan Program: 360-778-8300, cob.org, click on “services” and “human services and housing.” Services: project and needs analysis, bid assistance, deferred payment and subsidized loan program.
Long Term Care Ombudsman: 800-562-6028. nwrcwa.org. Service: protects rights of residents of long-term care facilities.
Northwest Washington Medical Society: 360-676-7630, whatcom-medical.org. Services: physician referral, grievances about medical care.
Opportunity Council Community Resource Center: 360-734-5121, oppco.org. Services: energy assistance, home repairs.
Senior Information and Assistance: 360-738-2500, nwrcwa.org. Services: information about caregiver support, housing, in-home care, long-term care, medical insurance, other resources for seniors and caregivers.
Senior Legal Assistance Project: 360-714-8208. Service: legal aid to people 60 and older.
Social Security Administration, Bellingham office: 800-772-1213, ssa.gov. Service: information about Social Security.
Comments