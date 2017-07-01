Robert Seay McClatchy
Seniors & Aging

July 01, 2017 10:15 AM

Here’s a guide to Whatcom County businesses that offers discounts to senior citizens

Bellingham Herald Staff

SHOPPING

Assistance League of Bellingham Thrift and Gift Shop: 2817 Meridian St. People 65 and over receive a 20 percent discount every Thursday.

BelleWood Acres: 6140 Guide Meridian, Lynden, 360-318-7720. People with a Senior Citizen Discount Card receive a 20 percent discount on one item of their choice per visit, excluding spirits.

Bellingham Family Eye Clinic: 450-B Birchwood Ave., 360-738-7700. People 60 and older with a Senior Citizen Discount Card receive 10 percent off on a pair of glasses, with no additional insurance discount.

Bellingham Public Market: 1530 Cornwall Ave., 360-647-8006. Ten percent discount for people 65 and older at participating market businesses every Wednesday.

Christopher & Banks: Bellis Fair mall. Customers 55 and older receive an additional 10 percent off every Wednesday on top of any in-store promotional price.

Ferntucky Medical: 5982 Portal Way, Ferndale, 360-550-5669. People 60 and older receive 10 percent off on medical marijuana and on organic gardening supplies.

Fred Meyer: 360-738-4210 (Lakeway Drive) or 360-788-2900 (Bakerview Road). When advertised, with 10 percent discount for seniors.

Mount Baker Vineyards & Winery: 4298 Mount Baker Highway, Everson, 360-592-5673. People with a Senior Citizen Discount Card receive 15 percent off on half-case (six-bottle) purchases, 17 percent on full-case (12-bottle) purchases, and two-for-one tastings (regular price $5 per person.) Mount Baker distributes the discount cards to those 60 and older.

Salvation Army: 1515 Birchwood Ave., 360-733-1350. People 60 and older receive a 25 percent discount on purchases.

Senior Citizen Discount Card: Website lists participating businesses that offer senior discounts. Go to scdcard.com to find a local business where you can pick up a card.

Wear On Earth: 8150 Guide Meridian, Lynden, 360-318-8657. Ten percent discount for people 60 and older the first Wednesday of every month. The discount applies to the store’s yarn and consignment clothing departments.

LEISURE

Glen Echo Garden: 4390 Y Road, Bellingham, 360-592-5380. People 55 and older receive $1 off the regular entrance fee of $9.50.

Mt. Baker Lanes: 1788 LaBounty Drive, Ferndale, 360-384-0235. Bowlers 60 and older pay $2 per game during open bowling hours.

Park Bowl: 4175 Meridian St., 360-734-1430. Bowlers 55 and older pay $2.25 per game from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., Bellingham; and Limelight Cinema, 1416 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. Discounted memberships for people 58 and older.

Regal Cinemas: 3005 Cinema Pl, Bellingham. Discounted tickets are $7.50 or higher, depending on the format, for people 60 and older.

Silver Reef Hotel Casino Spa: 4876 Haxton Way, Ferndale, 360-383-0777. Guests 55 and over receive 55 percent off of lunch every Monday, plus a special $55 spa service, 5-times slot points, and $5 table games match play.

20th Century Bowling: 1411 N. State. St., 360-734-5250. Bowlers 50 and older pay $2 per game.

FITNESS

Arne Hanna Aquatic Center: 1114 Potter St., 360-647-7665. $1 off on swimming and water aerobics for people 62 and older.

YMCA: 360-733-8630 (Bellingham), 360-380-4911 (Ferndale), 360-354-5000 (Lynden). Discounts on annual and monthly membership for singles and couples 65 and older. Special classes for seniors.

Private health clubs: Many private health clubs offer special programs and classes for seniors, and some offer membership and fee discounts.

GROCERIES

Community Food Co-op: 1220 N. Forest St. and 315 Westerly Road, 360-734-8158. Free membership for people 62 and older.

SERVICES

Bode’s Electric & Plumbing: 7666 Woodland Road, Ferndale, 360-4087. Seniors receive a 5 percent discount on fixtures and repairs.

Tony’s Auto Repair: 3060 Haxton Way, 360-815-3463. People with a Senior Citizen Discount Card receive 10 percent off on a lube, oil and filter job, and 10 percent off on brake service for most vehicles.

Whatcom Transportation Authority: 360-676-RIDE or 360-676-7433, ridewta.com. People 65 or older, or with a Medicare card or a disability, can apply for a reduced-fare card.

