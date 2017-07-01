Here’s a guide to residential facilities for seniors citizens in Whatcom County

ASSISTED-LIVING, FULL-CARE
Alderwood Park Convalescent Center: 2726 Alderwood Ave., 360-733-2322, alderwoodpark.com. Care: convalescent; physical, occupational and speech therapy. 102 units. Pets.
Avamere Bellingham Health Care and Rehabilitation: 1200 Birchwood Ave., 360-734-9295, avamererehabofbellingham.com. Care: rehabilitation, post-surgery, physical, occupational, speech therapy, outpatient therapy, skilled nursing, dementia. 84 beds. Pets. Family support group.
The Bellingham at Orchard: 848 W. Orchard Drive, 360-715-1338, thebellinghamatorchard.com. Care: dementia, day care, respite. Pet therapy.
Brookdale Bellingham: 4415 Columbine Drive, 360-715-8822, brookdale.com. Care: Alzherimer’s and dementia care, assisted living, independent living, respite care, hospice. 100 units, including 16 independent-living cottages.
Brookdale Fairhaven: 2600 Old Fairhaven Parkway, 360-647-1254, brookdale.com. Care: assisted living, respite. 49 units.
Christian Health Care Center: 855 Aaron Drive, Lynden. 360-354-4434, chccLynden.org. Care: skilled nursing, therapeutic rehabilitation, memory loss. 142 beds.
Grace Retirement Home: 2543 Mountain View Road, Ferndale. 360-384-4050. Care: assisted living. 12 units.
Highgate Senior Living: 155 E. Kellogg Road, 360-671-1459, highgateseniorliving.com. Care: assisted living, dementia, respite, limited-nursing to full-care assistance. 68 apartments.
Highland Care Center: 2400 Samish Way, 360-734-4800, highlandcare.com. Care: skilled care, therapy. 44 beds. Pet visits.
Lynden Manor Assisted Living: 905 Aaron Drive, Lynden. 360-354-5985, lyndenmanor.com. Care: independent, assisted living, dementia. 107 units.
Mt. Baker Care Center: 2905 Connelly Ave., 360-734-4181, regencypacificinc.com/mt_baker_care. Care: short-term rehabilitation; physical, occupational, speech, rehabilitation therapy. 70 beds. Attached to Summit Place Assisted Living.
North Cascades Health and Rehabilitation Center: 4680 Cordata Parkway, 360-398-1966, ncascadeshealthandrehab.com. Care: short-term rehabilitation; long term; surgical recovery; respite; outpatient; recreational, physical, occupational, speech therapy. 122 beds. Pets.
Orchard Park Assisted Living: 844 W. Orchard Drive, 360-647-3708, orchardparkassistedliving.com. Care: assisted living, respite. 82 units. Pets.
Rosewood Villa: 702 32nd St., 360-676-9193, rosewoodvilla.com. Care: assisted-living. 66 apartments.
St. Francis Extended Healthcare: 3121 Squalicum Parkway, 360-734-6760, avamere.com. Care: rehabilitation, skilled nursing; post-surgery recovery; physical, occupational, recreational, speech/language therapy. 118 beds. Program links residents with children; on-site child care.
Shuksan Healthcare Center: 1530 James St., 360-733-9161, shuksanhealthcare.com. Care: skilled nursing; physical, occupational, speech and language therapy. 38 beds.
Stafholt Good Samaritan Society: 456 C St., Blaine. 360-332-8733, good-sam.com. Care: assisted living, long-term skilled nursing, rehabilitation, respite, dementia. 72 units.
Summit Place Assisted Living: 2901 Connelly Ave., 360-738-8447, summitplaceassistedliving.com. Care: assisted living. 34 units. Attached to Mt. Baker Care Center.
INDEPENDENT, ASSISTED LIVING
Affinity at Bellingham: 3930 Affinity Lane, 360-676-2667, affinityatbellingham.com. Rental complex for 55+ community. Pool, fitness center, gardens, yoga studios.
Hamilton Place Senior Living: 4625 Cordata Parkway, 360-715-0871. Care: independent living. 94 units.
The Leopold: 1224 Cornwall Ave., 360-733-3500, leopoldretirement.com. Care: independent, assisted living. 91 units. Downtown in historic building.
Louisa Place: 2240 Main St., Ferndale, 360-383-5978, enlivant.com/communities/washington/louisa-place-ferndale. Care: assisted living.
Meadow Greens: 301 W. Homestead Blvd., Lynden. 360-354-8200, meadowgreenslynden.com. Care: independent, assisted living. 104 units.
Parkway Chateau: 2818 Old Fairhaven Parkway, 360-671-6060, holidaytouch.com/our-communities/parkway-chateau. Care: independent living. 109 units.
Spring Creek Retirement & Assisted Living Center: 223 E. Bakerview Road, 360-756-2301, bonaventuresenior.com, click on “Communities.” Care: retirement, assisted living, respite, short-term care. 162 apartments.
The Willows: 3115 Squalicum Parkway, 360-671-7077, thewillowsbellingham.com. Care: independent. 137 units.
The Woodway Assisted Living: 1712 E. Maplewood Ave., 360-312-4865, woodwayassistedliving.com. Care: independent, assisted living. 51 units. Pets.
WoodRose Apartments: 3353 Racine St., 360-738-8051, housing4seniors.com. Care: independent living. 197 units. Small pets.
ADULT FAMILY HOMES, DAY CARE HOMES
Arcadia Adult Family Home: 910 38th St., 360-739-8859, arcadiaafh.net. Care: assisted living, hospice, long-term, short-term, day care, respite. Six rooms. Pet, music therapy. Hand, foot clinics.
Fourth Corner Adult Family Homes: 360-752-2451, adultfamilyhomecouncil.org. Care: long term. Nonprofit association of adult family home providers in county. More than 20 home choices.
Geneva Adult Daycare Home: 1154 Lakewood Lane, 360-303-7869. Care: day care, respite service in home setting. Staff certified in Alzheimer’s, dementia care. Extended hours, overnight service, weekend care.
Northwest Adult Day Health & Wellness Center: 851 Aaron Drive, Lynden. 360-306-3031, nwadultdayhealth.com. Service: programs that help adults with disabilities or chronic illness.
Select Adult Family Homes: 360-752-2273 (CARE). Network provides list of licensed care facilities with vacancies.
