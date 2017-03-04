‘Kiss Me, Kate’ coming to WWU, Arlo Guthrie at Mount Baker Theatre

Irish Dinner and Silent Auction
Meals on Wheels hosts a St. Patrick’s Day event from 6-9 p.m. March 11 at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave., with music by Maggie’s Fury. The Traditional Irish Dinner and Silent Auction features corned beef and cabbage, plus a variety of local craft beers. The event benefits Meals on Wheels, a program of the Whatcom Council on Aging. Tickets are $35 and are available at the Bellingham Senior Center, the Community Food Co-op, Village Books and through Brown Paper Tickets. Details: 360-733-4030, wccoa.org.
‘She Said, He Said’: Greta Matassa and Clipper Anderson Trade Vocal Jazz Performances
Greta Matassa and her husband, Clipper Anderson, each have a set performing their favorite jazz vocals in a concert sponsored by the Sudden Valley 2017 Jazz Series at 3 p.m. April 22 at the Sudden Valley Dance Barn, 8 Barn View Drive (Gate 2). Matassa will be backed by a quartet featuring vibraphonist Susan Pascal. Tickets are $20, available at the Sudden Valley Community Center, Village Books and online at The Friends of the South Whatcom Library. Details: K.C. Sulkin, 360-671-1709.
Dance for people with Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders
Pam Kuntz, founder and artistic director of Kuntz and Co. and a faculty member at Western Washington University, offers a free class designed for people living with Parkinson’s disease from 10-11 a.m. every Thursday at Ballet Bellingham, 1405 Fraser St. Caregivers and supporting family or friends also are welcome, as are individuals living with other movement or neurological disorders. Rather than focusing on a particular style, this class utilizes participants’ individual movement abilities and emphasizes positive qualities of dance: the joyfulness and mental activity that integrates physical and cognitive health – excellent full-body exercise and activity that utilizes the senses of vision, hearing and touch. This class is supported by a grant from the American Parkinson Disease Association Northwest Chapter and PeaceHealth Medical Group: Neurology. No registration is necessary; just show up. Details: Pam Kuntz, 360-510-4711, kuntzpam@gmail.com.
‘Kiss Me, Kate’
Western Washington University’s Opera Studio and Orchestra present Cole Porter’s sophisticated and sassy hit musical, “Kiss Me, Kate,” at 7:30 p.m. April 14-15, 21-22 and 2 p.m. April 16 and 23 at WWU’s Performing Arts Concert Hall. The story is about an egotistical impresario who casts his tempestuous leading-lady ex-wife as the star of his production of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” but as a musical. Enter a couple of hit men on the prowl, an identity dodge over an exorbitant gambling debt, and a smoldering backstage romance, and the situation reaches a boiling point that is simply “Too Darn Hot!” Tickets are $16 general, $10 seniors and students; reserve at 360-650-6146, tickets.wwu.edu.
Arlo Guthrie: ‘Running Down the Road’ Tour
Take a musical trip with familiar friends to reminisce and jam. On the heels of the sold-out “Alice’s Restaurant 50th Anniversary Tour,” a few years ago, Arlo and his band celebrate the best of his tunes from the late 1960s and early ’70s at 7 p.m. April 20 at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Tickets range from $30.50 to $42.50. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
