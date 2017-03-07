Is the loved one in your life getting enough nutrients?

The signs of health among the aging and elderly can start with a meal. Are they eating enough? Are they eating healthful foods? Are they eating the foods with the nutrients they need?
The signs of malnutrition are more difficult to spot.
“The symptoms of malnutrition are often assumed to be symptoms of normal aging,” said Susan Hymas, a nutrition assessor for the Meals on Wheels and More program, part of the Whatcom County Council on Aging.
Weight loss isn’t the only symptom to look for to determine if a loved one is malnourished.
But it might be one of the signs. And it could have severe consequences.
Even a 10-percent loss of lean tissue in previously healthy adults has been shown to impair immunity, increase infection risk and be associated with increased mortality, according to a study published in 2010 by the National Institutes of Health.
Hymas said as many as 60 percent of hospitalized seniors are malnourished, according to recent studies. The potential for re-hospitalization is high among those who are nutrient- or calorie-deficient.
There are many reasons for malnutrition among the elderly. While some aging adults do not have access to healthful meals because of income or frailty, other factors as people age can cause them to not get the nutrients they need.
Not getting the nutrients older people need, or enough protein in the diet, can cause a variety of other symptoms, Hymas said, including:
▪ Skin rashes;
▪ Wounds that won’t heal properly;
▪ Puffy feet;
▪ Poor-fitting dentures;
▪ Dry mouth, cracks at the corners of the mouth and chapped lips;
▪ Fatigue;
▪ Poor grip strength;
▪ Trouble getting up from sitting;
▪ Mood changes;
▪ Poor memory.
People who notice these symptoms should talk more closely with a friend or loved one about their diet.
There are many factors that can lead to malnutrition among the elderly, according to a National Institutes of Health Study.
Decreasing taste and smell
A loss of taste and smell is common among the elderly and can be worsened by certain medications, such as antibiotics and some cholesterol-lowering drugs.
Adding spices, vinegars, citrus and other flavor accents to foods can help enliven food for senior’s taste buds.
Oral and dental problems
Chewing problems and dental pain is common among the aging population. Many elderly people have little access to dental care or are undergoing sometimes-prolonged dental procedures as they get dentures or implants.
According to the National Diet and Nutrition Survey, people who didn’t have all of their own, natural teeth, took in fewer micronutrients, as well as less fiber and protein, than those who had their own teeth.
Depression
While malnutrition can cause depression, depression also can be a cause of malnutrition. Loneliness, grieving the loss of a spouse or close friends, or depression over an illness can cause a loss of appetite. But these kinds of emotional issues also can cause elderly people to seek out comfort foods, which also can lead to poor nutrition.
Hymas said people could consider sharing a meal with someone they think is having trouble with malnutrition.
“Social isolation is the No. 1 risk for people who don’t eat well when they get older,” Hymas said.
In addition, helping an elderly person stock some nutrient-dense foods such as nut butters, whole-grain breads and Greek yogurt can be a good way to encourage a person to snack throughout the day to help increase their intake of healthy calories.
Hymas also suggests lots of fruits and vegetables. Looking for seasonal produce or frozen produce can help keep costs down as well as make for easy preparation.
The Whatcom County Senior Center offers a donation-based daily lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 am. to 1 p.m.
The Meals on Wheels and More program offers home-delivered meals for home-bound seniors. The program is not based on income. Call 360-733-4030 for information and referrals.
