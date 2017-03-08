No matter how old you are, the YMCA has got an exercise program perfect for you

“Exercise needn’t stop at a certain age,” says YMCA director of healthy living, Tammy Bennett. “We have a lot of people in their 80s and 90s and have even had 98-year-olds in our SilverSneakers exercise class. It’s inspiring to me to witness the potential for aging well.”
The YMCA has locations in Bellingham, Lynden, Ferndale and Sudden Valley. Bennett works in the downtown Bellingham location, frequented by seniors who attend their many exercise classes and swim in the pool. The variety of classes and programs guarantee that there is something for nearly every level of fitness, and instructors are attentive to the special needs seniors have as they age.
“We try to make senior exercise at the Y as safe, fun and inclusive as possible,” Bennett said. “We want our seniors to enjoy their time with us and create relationships with members and staff so they are motivated to keep coming back for as long as they are able. Being fit and healthy allows them to more fully live their lives and be independent.”
Here are some of the YMCA classes encouraged for seniors:
▪ Ageless Fitness: A low impact fitness class to help maintain an active, independent lifestyle by improving cardiovascular health, muscular strength, flexibility and balance.
▪ SilverSneakers Classic: Move to music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activity to enhance daily living skills. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles and a ball are offered for resistance, and a chair is used for seated and/or standing support.
▪ SilverSneakers Circuit: Combines fun with fitness to increase cardiovascular and muscular endurance plus power with a standing circuit workout. Upper body strength work with hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles and a ball are alternated with non-impact aerobic choreography. A chair is offered for support, stretching and relaxation exercises.
▪ SilverSneakers Yoga: Whole body movement through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support helps them safely perform seated and standing postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation promotes stress reduction and mental clarity.
▪ Tai Chi for Health: Three sessions offer the complete forms of tai chi for arthritis created by Dr. Paul Lam from traditional sun-style tai chi. Pre-registration required.
▪ Tai Chi Deepening Your Practice: Offered for people who would like to get together to practice and refine Dr. Lam’s (sun-style) tai chi for arthritis form. The first half of the class will be flowing-water qigong. Tai chi experience required.
▪ Morning Stretch: A relaxing fitness class that focuses on improving flexibility and joint mobility.
Specialty programs that may also interest older adults include:
▪ Yoga for Movement Disorders (Parkinson’s, MS and stroke)
▪ YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program
▪ Lose to Win, Lose Weight & Feel Great
▪ Personal Training
▪ Pedaling for Parkinson’s
Membership Rates: Seniors $40 to join, $32 per month or one annual payment of $360. For a day pass: $12. Senior couples $75 to join, $49 per month or one annual payment of $552.
The SilverSneakers program is accessible through some Medicare plans. The YMCA also offers Silver & Fit, Prime, At Your Best and Optum Fitness Advantage to help with senior memberships. Bring your insurance card to the Y Welcome Desk to check for eligibility. If a senior is not eligible for one of those programs, and they do not have the ability to pay, the YMCA has a scholarship fund for assistance. No senior would be turned away due to inability to pay.
For more information, call 360-733-8630 or visit their website at whatcomymca.org.
Comments