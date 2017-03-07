Moving into a seniors-only community can offer many advantages

Some of the advantages of 55-and-older community living:
1. No lawns, landscaping or maintenance to take care of.
2. Some facilities prepare meals for you. No more cooking.
3. You can take trips and know your possessions are safe.
4. No need to drive or own a car if transportation is accessible.
5. No need to be alone, just walk out your door and someone will be doing something or wanting to visit with you.
6. There is always someone close by to call for help and assist you.
7. Cleaning and laundry services may be available, or you can ask your neighbors who they have come in to help.
8. Someone will probably remember your birthday, decorate for holidays and plan entertainment and exercise options for you.
9. You will know what your monthly expenses are and not be surprised with higher taxes, a new roof or a sewer pipe breaking.
10. The kids can’t move back in with you.
