How do you know if an independent senior apartment facility is right for you?

Here are some tips to help you find the right independent 55-and-older community for you:
1. Ask direct questions about what level of care is offered. If you need assistance with daily activities or have major health problems, independent apartments may not offer you enough services.
2. Talk to the residents. What do you have in common with them besides age? Remember, you will see many of these people every day in common areas and dining rooms.
3. Do any of your friends recommend a place? Are there positive or negative reviews on the internet?
4. What facilities do they offer for entertaining your visitors and family? Can they dine with you; is there a place to stay or to meet besides your own apartment?
5. Do they allow pets? What kind and size? Are there pet-friendly places outdoors?
6. Do they prepare food or help you get groceries? Are the meals homemade? What if you have special dietary needs?
7. If you fall or have a temporary disability, can you stay in your apartment? At what point would you need to move to an assisted living facility?
8. Is the apartment and building designed to the increasing needs of senior aging, such as bathroom handlebars, wide hallways, walk-in showers, elevators and more?
9. Is there a reliable on-site maintenance person to handle problems? Are those services included?
10. Are the basics, such as cable, Wi-Fi, utilities, etc. reliable and part of the rent?
11. Is there transportation to local events, stores, doctors and parks? Are there places to safely walk nearby?
12. Are you willing to downsize your possessions enough to fit into an apartment?
