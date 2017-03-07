Tired of mowing the lawn and seeking a sense of community? This might feel like home

It’s early afternoon, and residents of the Affinity at Bellingham 55-and-older community are enjoying the day. A chair yoga class is in session, two residents are soaking in the hot tub beside the large saltwater pool, women are visiting in the spacious lobby and someone is choosing a book in the on-site library.
For those who live there, and in many senior apartment complexes in the area, life appears more like a daily vacation than just a place to live.
At the Parkway Chateau near Fairhaven, known fondly to locals as the “pink palace” for its original color, the dining room is humming with conversation about the chef-prepared lunch, the upcoming Mardi Gras party, the morning tai chi class and the bus trip to a concert. The Chateau is one of 308 Holiday Retirement communities in 47 states.
By the age of 55, retired or not, older adults are generally in a phase of life that doesn’t include kids. They may be tired of yard work, painting the house, dealing with too many possessions, and the responsibilities that once were a necessary part of their family life.
It’s a time when most people recognize their lives are finite, but still feel energetic and want to enjoy all they can while they can. They want to travel and not worry about their possessions.
I say ‘don’t wait.’ Moving can be overwhelming and is better planned ahead by the senior and their family.
Alan Dunn, marketing director at the Parkway Chateau
Baby boomers are aging but don’t intend to sit still while they’re doing it. Sixty is the new 40.
Senior “independent apartment” facilities vary. It’s important to match the amenities to your specific needs and to consider the future at the same time. They offer limited assistance for health problems.
“Assisted living” is a term used for apartments that come with 24-hour nursing care and services for people who can’t live on their own. Senior apartments have someone around if there is an emergency and “help” buttons or pull cords, but they can’t manage daily care.
“People often come to us after a spouse has passed or the house has become too much work,” says Alan Dunn, marketing director at the Parkway Chateau. “I say ‘don’t wait.’ Moving can be overwhelming and is better planned ahead by the senior and their family.”
Rather than seeing the change as a negative thing, it’s just another phase of life that can include new friends, new activities, and freedom from the chores of cooking and cleaning, he adds.
It’s like living on a cruise ship without the water.
Alan Dunn, marketing director at the Parkway Chateau
Rates for an apartment range from $2,300 per month and up for studios, one bedroom or two bedrooms. All utilities are included in the 108 apartments, as are meals in the dining room and basic laundry. Pets are welcome.
“People write one check and it’s done,” says Dunn. “It’s like living on a cruise ship without the water.
“We have a writing club, discussion groups, painting class and a choir. We ride our bus to events at the university or see the symphony. We have a 100-year-old resident who attends Mariners games. Super Bowl afternoon is celebrated like a tailgate party. It’s a lifestyle, to have a good time, not just have a roof over your head.
“We have people 64 to 101 living here,” says Dunn. “If you’ve lost your spouse and your friends, it’s an opportunity to socialize again and make new friends when you thought you never would. We have many educated people here, writers, artists and musicians. It’s easy to find someone with something in common with you.”
Affinity Living Communities also offers many in-house activities, including a large swimming pool and exercise room, but it is designed more like regular apartments geared toward older adults.
Many of the residents still drive. For others, WTA offers local transportation.
We have built a community that encourages people to engage at their own pace by offering opportunities for that to happen.
Teresa Ronngren, Affinity of Bellingham’s community director
The apartments feature kitchens, rather than a central dining area. With less services, the rates are more affordable, starting at about $1,300 and up for studios, one bedroom and two bedrooms. Utilities, Wi-Fi and TV are paid, and each apartment has a washer and dryer. Garages are available for cars or storage at $125 per month.
Both communities have guest apartments available for visiting family and friends and offer traveling residents a place to stay at their other facilities.
“A big benefit for seniors is the social aspect of living here,” says Teresa Ronngren, Affinity of Bellingham’s community director. “We have built a community that encourages people to engage at their own pace by offering opportunities for that to happen.”
“That sense of community is there daily,” says Viola Stueber, leasing specialist at Affinity. “We have year-round hummingbirds here, and once we realized that, people started putting feeders on their decks. Then they started sharing photographs of them. We gather at outdoor barbecues in the summer and talk about them. It’s magical.”
Twenty-four-hour amenities include a small movie theater, an internet cafe complete with cappuccino machine, a workshop and a crafts room for projects, a community room, game room, pool table and a library. An on-site pub features Friday night happy hours.
It’s a lifestyle people have been waiting for, and word of mouth has been huge.
Teresa Ronngren, Affinity of Bellingham’s community director
The average resident age at Affinity is 70, with a range from around 55 to 98 years old. A total of 154 apartments house 180 people. The facility has 100 percent occupancy with a high renewal rate.
“We expected a high occupancy, but not quite that fast,” says Ronngren of the 1-year-old facility. “It’s a lifestyle people have been waiting for, and word of mouth has been huge.”
The challenge with independent apartment living comes as health issues occur. Residents in both facilities are encouraged to hire independent caregivers as the need arises. Some are able to remain in their apartments, while others can no longer manage.
“If a doctor determines someone needs a higher level of care, they can end their lease with us and move into an assisted living situation,” says Stueber. “But we have many healthy elders stay in their apartments to the end of their lives, and hospice can be called in to assist. We are here to make your life the best it can be.”
“I think people live longer when they have a great lifestyle,” says Dunn. “Making the decision to have that lifestyle is one of the most important you’ll ever make.”
Both facilities offer free tours with appointments.
Affinity at Bellingham
Address: 3930 Affinity Lane (across from Home Depot on Telegraph Road), Bellingham
Website: affinityatbellingham.com
Phone: 360-676-2667 (leasing information)
Parkway Chateau
Address: 2818 Old Fairhaven Parkway, Bellingham
Website: holidaytouch.com/our-communities/parkway-chateau
Phone: 360-639-4829
Other local senior apartment complexes
There are many other independent senior apartment complexes in Whatcom County. A few are listed below. For more information, there are commercial websites online for each facility:
▪ Brookdale Bellingham, 4415 Columbine Drive, Bellingham, brookdale.com/en/communities/brookdale-bellingham.html
▪ Highgate Senior Living, 155 E. Kellogg Road, Bellingham, highgateseniorliving.com
▪ Sterling Senior Community, 528 Sterling Drive, Bellingham, mercyhousing.org/washington-sterling-senior-community
▪ The Leopold, 1224 Cornwall, Bellingham, leopoldliving.com
▪ The Willows, 3115 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, thewillowsbellingham.com
▪ The Vintage at Bellingham, 4625 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, thevintageatbellingham.com
▪ Walton Place, 1511 N. State St., Bellingham, bellinghamhousing.org/Properties/AffordableProperties/WaltonPlaceTwo/tabid/174/Default.aspx
▪ Woodrose Apartments, 3353 Racine St., Bellingham, shagwoodrose.com
A large list may be found at: seniorhousingnet.com/seniorliving-search/bellingham_wa
