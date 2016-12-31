Winter events for seniors: end of life talks, safety in the home

Advance Care Workshops
Whatcom Alliance for Health Advancement holds free workshops about end-of-life choices. Topics include advance care planning, durable power of attorney for health care, and advance directives.
2-4 p.m. Jan. 20 and Jan. 27: St. Luke’s Community Health Education Center, 3333 Squalicum Parkway.
Details: 360-788-6594, whatcomalliance.org.
Bellingham At Home
A nonprofit program of the Whatcom Council on Aging, Bellingham At Home is a membership organization that helps seniors stay active while living in their own homes.
1-3 p.m. Feb. 7: Bellingham Senior Activity Center, 315 Halleck St., room 16. Tim Myhre, general contractor and owner of Age Well Senior Solutions, will speak on “Safety in the Home.” He will share the spotlight with Elaine Cress, kinesiology and fitness instructor, whose presentation is titled “Is Your Home a Good Fit for Your Fitness?”
Details: 360-746-3462.
Bellingham Public Library
The Central Library is at 210 Central Ave.
5-7 p.m. Tuesdays: Home item repair workshops. Bring your broken household items to the SkillShare Space at the Central Library and work with skilled volunteers to learn how to repair them. Details: 360-778-7217, jjohnson@cob.org.
2-4 p.m. Wednesdays: One-on-one tech coaching to learn basic computer, tablet, internet, streaming and downloading skills. Advance registration required; dbrewer@cob.org, 360-778-7210.
4-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays: Free tax preparation provided by the Tax-Aide Program of the AARP Foundation. First-come, first served.
6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and Feb. 13: Take a “Behind the Scenes” look at the library. Registration not required, but email jjohnson@cob.org or call 360-778-7217 if you need mobility assistance or have questions.
March 2-4: Friends of the Library Book Sale. Lecture Room at the Central Library. Large selection for all ages. Used books, DVDs, CDs and more, most items $1. Tables are continuously restocked. All proceeds benefit the library. Details: 360-778-7250 or email friendslibrary3@gmail.com.
Details: 360-778-7323, bellinghampubliclibrary.org.
Lynden Community/Senior Center
The center is at 401 Grover St.
8-10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 25: Monthly fund-raising breakfast with pancakes and French toast. $5 adults, $3 children. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Jan. 28: Biscuits and gravy also. Feb. 25: Berries to top the pancakes and French toast.
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Feb. 3 and March 3: Monthly blood pressure screening with parish nurses.
Details: 360-354-2921, lyndencommunitycenter.org.
Whatcom County Council on Aging
9:30 a.m.-Noon Mondays, Jan. 23-March 6: The Bellingham Senior Activity Center in partnership with the Northwest Regional Council is offering individuals dealing with chronic disease a six-week workshop to learn how to better manage symptoms in a supportive environment. People with different chronic health problems attend together. Workshops, which run from 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, Jan. 23-March 6, at the Bellingham Senior Activity Center, 315 Halleck St., are facilitated by two trained leaders, Elaine Cress and Rosann Pauley. Subjects covered include techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals; nutrition; and how to evaluate new treatments. Each participant in the workshop receives a copy of the companion book, “Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions,” and an audio relaxation tape, “Time for Healing.” The fee for the six-week session is $60 for non-members and $30 for members of the BSAC. Details: 360-733-4030 ext: 1020, wccoa.org, hwilson@wccoa.org.
Blaine Senior Center
The Blaine Senior Center is at 763 G St.
8-11 a.m. Jan. 21 and Feb. 18: Monthly community pancake breakfasts support the Blaine Senior Center. Join others in the community for the BSC perfected pancakes, waffles or French toast, plus scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, tea and orange juice. Cost is $6 adults, $4 children. Details: 360-332-8040, blaineseniorcenter.com.
