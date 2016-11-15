Autumn events for seniors: End-of-life talks, library programs, Sinterklaas breakfast

Advance Care Workshops
Whatcom Alliance for Health Advancement holds free workshops about end-of-life choices. Topics include advance care planning, durable power of attorney for health care, and advance directives. 360-788-6594.
1-3 p.m. Nov. 16: Bellingham Senior Activity Center, 315 Halleck St.
1-3 p.m. Dec. 3: Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave.
6-8 p.m. Dec. 8: St. Luke’s Community Health Education Center, 3333 Squalicum Parkway.
Bellingham At Home
A nonprofit program of the Whatcom Council on Aging, Bellingham At Home is a membership organization that helps seniors stay active while living in their own homes. 360-746-3462.
1-3 Nov. 9: Brian Flowers, funeral director at Moles Farewell Tributes, provides an overview of green burials and other alternatives, Bellingham Senior Activity Center, room 16.
Bellingham Public Library
The Central Library is at 210 Central Ave. 360-778-7323.
2-4 p.m. Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30, and Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28: One-on-one tech coaching to learn basic computer, tablet, internet, streaming and downloading skills. Advance registration required: Deborah, dbrewer@cob.org, 360-778-7210.
6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 21 and 28, and Dec. 5 and 12: Whatcom Literacy Council offers English conversation class for people who are learning to speak English. No registration required.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18 and Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30: “Coloring for Grownups” sessions with coloring pages and crayons provided.
6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and Dec. 19: Take a “Behind the Scenes” at the library. Registration not required, but email jjohnson@cob.org or call 360-778-7217 if you need mobility assistance or have questions.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7, 8 and 9, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10: Friends of the Bellingham Public Library book sale. Proceeds benefit the library. Friday is half-price day.
6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15: “The Realities of Advanced Medical Interventions,” presentation by intensive-care-unit nurses.
Program details: Jenni Johnson, 360-778-7217, jjohnson@cob.org
Lynden Community/Senior Center
The center is at 401 Grover St. 360-354-2921.
8-11 a.m. Dec. 3: Breakfast with Sinterklaas features pancakes or French toast, eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee, with arrival of Sinterklaas at 9:30 a.m. Learn about the Dutch tradition and take pictures with Sinterklaas throughout the morning. Cost: Adults, $5; children, 3.
Comments