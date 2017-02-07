Fajitas a fun dish for anytime

Guacamole and fajitas make a fun, easy meal perfect for anytime. These Southwestern fajitas are filled with meat and colorful vegetables. They’re easy to serve.
Typically, the meat is marinated overnight and then grilled, but I use a warm marinade and cut the chicken into thin strips beforehand to eliminate the waiting time. Red, yellow and green bell peppers make this a colorful dish, but you can use one or any combination of peppers.
This fajita recipe can be served on its own or with guacamole. Use the quick guacamole recipe here or look for a prepared guacamole in the market.
Fred Tasker’s wine suggestion: A white pinot grigio would go nicely.
Helpful Hints
▪ Fajita marinade can be found in either the ethnic or marinade section of the supermarket.
▪ Minced garlic can be found in the produce section of the market.
▪ Tortillas can be warmed in the microwave instead of the oven. Wrap them in paper towels and microwave for 30 seconds.
Countdown
▪ Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
▪ Marinate chicken.
▪ Warm tortillas.
▪ Make guacamole.
▪ Make fajitas.
Shopping List
Here are the ingredients you'll need for tonight’s Dinner in Minutes.
To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 bottle fajita marinade, 1 package 8-inch light flour tortillas, 1 red bell pepper, 1 yellow bell pepper, 1 green bell pepper, 1 large or 2 medium tomatoes, 1 small package shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese, 1 carton reduced-fat sour cream, 1 bunch cilantro, 1 small ripe avocado and 1 lemon.
Staples: canola oil, minced garlic, onion, salt and black peppercorns.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
1/2 cup fajita marinade
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
4 8-inch light flour tortillas
2 teaspoons canola oil
1/2 cup sliced onion
1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper
1/2 cup sliced yellow bell pepper
1/2 cup sliced green bell pepper
1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
1 cup diced tomato
1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat marinade in microwave oven for 30 seconds or bring to a boil in a saucepan. Cut chicken into thin strips, about 1/4 inch wide. Remove marinade from microwave or heat and add chicken in the same bowl or saucepan. Let marinate for 15 minutes while preparing the remaining ingredients. Tightly wrap the tortillas in foil and place in oven for 10 minutes. Remove and leave wrapped in foil.
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Drain the chicken and save the marinade. Saute the chicken 30 seconds. Add the onion, peppers and garlic. Saute 1 minute. Add the reserved marinade and saute 2 minutes.
To serve, arrange the diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, chopped cilantro and sour cream separately on a serving dish. Spoon the chicken and vegetables onto another serving dish and place the wrapped tortillas onto a third dish. Each person can help themselves and fill their tortillas.
Per serving: 550 calories (29 percent from fat), 17.8 g fat (5.1 g saturated, 7.3 g monounsaturated), 141 mg cholesterol, 51.7 g protein, 51.4 g carbohydrates, 19 g fiber, 1,630 mg sodium.
Makes 2 servings.
GUACAMOLE
1/4 medium onion, peeled
1/4 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 medium tomato, cored and quartered
1/2 small ripe avocado, peeled and pit removed
1/2 tablespoon lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Chop the onion in a food processor. With the blade running add the garlic and tomato. Stop the processor and add the avocado, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Pulse the processor until the mixture is slightly chunky. Taste for seasoning and add more if needed. Transfer to a serving dish.
Per serving: 135 calories (72 percent from fat), 10.8 g fat (1.6 g saturated, 7.2 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 2.1 g protein, 10.4 g carbohydrates, 5.8 g fiber, 8 mg sodium.
Makes 2 servings.
