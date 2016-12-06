Shrimp makes quick meal for busy holiday season

No time for food shopping during this busy season? Keep frozen shrimp, a bottle of tomato salsa, rice and frozen broccoli on hand for a no-fuss dinner. I prefer mild salsa in this recipe. If you like more fire, use a medium or hot salsa. For this dinner, toss the shrimp with the salsa and cook the broccoli and linguine together. I keep pine nuts on hand to add extra zip to recipes. Store them in the refrigerator or freezer.
Most shrimp is frozen and then defrosted for sale. Ask for shrimp that is still frozen in the seafood department, or go to the freezer case for the shrimp. I always keep some on hand for quick dinners.
If you have parsley or cilantro in the fridge, sprinkle it on top for an added flavor and color.
Fred Tasker’s wine suggestion: I’d try a nice, crisp Italian white soave.
Helpful hints
▪ Scallops can be substituted for the shrimp.
▪ Any type of green vegetable can be used (green beans, zucchini, peas).
▪ Any type of salsa can be used.
▪ Pasta can be used instead of rice.
Countdown
▪ Start rice.
▪ Make shrimp.
▪ Complete rice dish.
Shopping List
Here are the ingredients you'll need for tonight’s Dinner in Minutes.
To buy: olive oil spray, 3/4 pound shelled shrimp, 1 jar tomato salsa, 1 small package pine nuts, 1 box 10-minute brown rice and 1 small package frozen broccoli.
Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
SALSA SHRIMP
Olive oil spray
3/4 pound shelled shrimp
1 cup tomato salsa
3 tablespoons pine nuts
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray. Add the shrimp and salsa. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until the shrimp turn pink. Sprinkle pine nuts on top.
Per serving: 282 calories (35 percent from fat), 10.8 g fat (1.3 g saturated, 4.9 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 37.2 g protein, 11.9 g carbohydrates, 2.8 g fiber, 767 mg sodium.
Makes 2 servings.
BROCCOLI RICE
1/2 pound frozen broccoli
1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1 1/2 cups cooked rice
2 teaspoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place broccoli in a large microwaveable bowl and microwave on high 3 minutes or until defrosted and heated through. Remove from microwave and add brown rice container. Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups and set aside the remaining rice for another dinner. Add to the broccoli. Add olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Per serving: 258 calories (22 percent from fat), 6.4 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 2.8 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 7.5 g protein, 44.7 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fiber, 36 mg sodium.
Makes 2 servings.
