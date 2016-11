Starbucks green cup connects 100 characters with a single line

Take a look all the way around the new Starbucks green cup. Artist Shogo Ota created a mosaic of more than 100 people drawn with one line for the new limited edition cup. "During a divisive time in our county, Starbucks wanted to create a symbol of unity as a reminder of our shared values, and the need to be good to each other,” said Howard Schultz, chairman and CEO.