Keep things hot with pan-roasted chipotle chicken

The smoky, sweet flavor of chipotle peppers, a dried and smoked jalapeno pepper, is used as a rub for this pan-roasted chicken. The rub is made with chipotle powder. It can be found in the spice section of the market.
Chopped onions spice up a bought oil and vinegar dressing. Tomato wedges coated with the dressing make a refreshing salad. Melted cheese on whole wheat baguette completes the meal.
Fred Tasker’s wine suggestion: This spicy dish would be nice with an exotic, lightly sweet white wine from Argentina called torrontes.
Helpful Hints
▪ Any type of shredded cheese can be used for the toast.
▪ To save preparation time, buy fresh chopped onion in the produce section.
Countdown
▪ Preheat oven.
▪ Prepare chicken ingredients and place chicken in oven.
▪ While chicken roasts, prepare tomato onion salad and toasts.
Shopping List
To buy: 1 bottle ground chipotle chili powder, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 small bottle honey, 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, 1 red onion, 2 tomatoes, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat lettuce, 1 whole wheat baguette, 1 package reduced-fat shredded Monterey Jack cheese, 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, and 1 bunch cilantro (optional garnish).
Staples: Olive oil spray, salt and black peppercorns.
PAN-ROASTED CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon honey
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Olive oil spray
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (optional garnish)
Mix chipotle chili powder, cumin and honey together. Remove visible fat from chicken. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray. Add chicken smooth side down. Brown 2 minutes. Turn and brown 2 more minutes. Spoon spice mixture over chicken. Cover skillet with a lid, lower heat to medium and cook 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 170-175 degrees.
Per serving: 265 calories (32 percent from fat), 9.6 g fat (2.1 g saturated, 4.1 g monounsaturated), 162 mg cholesterol, 33.8 g protein, 10.3 g carbohydrates, 0.5 g fiber, 170 mg sodium.
Makes 2 servings.
TOMATO ONION SALAD WITH CHEESE TOASTS
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 tablespoons diced red onion
4 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Several leaves washed, ready-to-eat lettuce (about 2 cups)
2 ripe tomatoes, cut into several wedges
1/2 whole wheat baguette
1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Stir onion and dressing together. Divide lettuce between 2 dinner plates and place tomatoes on top. Spoon dressing over top. Cut baguette in half lengthwise. Spread cheese on top and toast under the broiler or in a toaster oven until cheese melts.
Per serving: 299 calories (25 percent from fat), 8.3 g fat (2.5 g saturated, 2 g monounsaturated), 11 mg cholesterol, 11.4 g protein, 44.4 g carbohydrates, 8.6 g fiber, 310 mg sodium.
Makes 2 servings.
Comments