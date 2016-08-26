Fall is play time in Whatcom County; races, biking events go strong through autumn

Fall and winter can be a bit chilly for outdoor events, but true Northwesterners keep going in all kinds of weather. Here are some family-friendly events so everyone’s in shape for the holidays.
Sept. 3: Lake Padden Relay, 4 Person X 2.6 mile or Individual 10.35 mile, east Lake Padden Park, Bellingham.
Details: gbrc.net/lake_padden_relay.php, 360-739-2105.
Sept. 5: Lyndé 500 Push Kart Derby, Lynden Pioneer Museum, 217 Front St., Lynden.
Details: lyndenpioneermuseum.com, 360-354-3675.
Sept. 10: Homestead 15, Bender Fields, Lynden.
Details: racewire.com, 360-510-4625.
Sept. 17: Vital Choice Bellingham Traverse, Lake Padden Park, Fairhaven Park, Bellingham Bay, Bellingham.
Details: recreationnorthwest.org, 360-739-8458.
Sept. 24: Run With the Chums 5k Fun Run/Walk, BP Highlands, Jackson Road, Ferndale.
Details: chumsofterrellcreek.org, 360-715-0283
Oct. 1: Run Like a Girl, Fairhaven Park, Bellingham.
Details: runlikeagirlbellingham.org, 360-733-8630
Oct. 2: Take a Kid Mountain Biking, Lake Padden Park, Bellingham.
Details: Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition on Facebook, wmbcmtb.org, 360-920-9179.
Oct. 8: National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) Whatcom Mental Health Fair and 5K Run/Walk, Bloedel Donovan Park, Bellingham.
Details: namiwhatcom.org/stigma-stomp.html.
Oct. 29: Run Wild Bellingham, Whatcom Falls Park, Bellingham.
Details: runwildbellingham.com.
Nov. 18: Girls on the Run 5K, Bloedel Donovan Park, Bellingham.
Details: whatcomymca.org/gotr-5k.html.
Nov. 19: Greater Bellingham Running Club Turkey Trot, Squalicum Creek Park, Bellingham.
Details: gbrc.net (search Turkey Trot), 360-510-4288.
Dec. 3: Fairhaven Frosty, Fairhaven Park, Bellingham.
Details: gbrc.net (search Fairhaven Frosty), 360-410-8634, 360-739-7816.
