Need a new place to take the kids this summer? Here’s one option you should consider

If you and/or your children want to go on unique thrill rides, including a new extreme ride this summer, try Cultus Lake Adventure Park and the adjacent Cultus Lake Water Park.
“Round-up 360” has often been the public’s favorite at the adventure park, but that vote of confidence figures to be tested by the new “Cloud Buster,” on which kids will learn what a free fall of more than 100 feet feels like.
James Kassier, marketing director of the Cultus Lake parks, sounds excited when he describes these rides that are 75-90 minutes north of Bellingham.
“Round-up 360 is unique – it’s Canada’s only fully inverted extreme swing ride,” he says. “It takes you on a full 360-degree head-over-heels while spinning and vaulting in a complete loop.”
Sounds like fun, right? It is, but here’s how Kassier describes the new Cloud Buster, which will open when the adventure park does June 22.
“The Cloud Buster offers a 120-foot free-fall experience from the top of a tower,” he says. “There are 12 seats, and it comes to a controlled stop. And you won’t know (the exact second) when the drop begins.”
There are 14 rides in the adventure park, which also is featuring the new Honey Pot, which looks and feels like a spinning tea cup. One of the old favorites, the Runaway Mine Train, is the Fraser Valley’s only roller coaster. It’s a favorite with many kids, situated in a western-themed locale with plenty of tall trees surrounding the entire layout.
Some rides may be taken only by children at least 48 inches tall. Other rides require a 36-inch height or more, while six can be enjoyed by younger children who haven’t hit the 3-foot mark.
You don’t need to bring a measuring stick – they are all over the parks.
Adults are required to accompany their children on some rides.
If you want a good look at what both parks offer, just Google YouTube for “Cultus Lake Adventure Park” and “Cultus Lake Water Park.” The parks offer information on cultus.com and also have a Facebook page.
You’ll see hundreds of kids screaming, laughing and generally making you wish you were a youngster again.
Owner Chris Steunenberg opened the adventure park in 2014, some years after buying, expanding and improving the water park, which is full of slides of all types and opened in 1985.
The parks are open daily, rain or shine, only in summer months. The water park’s season this year will run June 2 to Sept. 3, with hours from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The adventure park’s season will be June 22 to Sept. 3, with hours from noon to 8 p.m. and sometimes a bit later.
The gate through the adventure park is free to all, but rides are paid for two ways. People at least 48 inches tall can buy a wristband, good for all rides, for $26 including tax. People at least 36 inches tall pay $22. Otherwise, rides require from one to three tokens, which are $2 each.
At the water park, admission at the gate is $32 for those at least 48 inches and the junior rate for those at least 36 inches is $22. After you pay admittance, there is no further charge to use as many slide rides as you wish.
You can pay in either American or Canadian funds, or by credit card. Concessions are available, but you can bring a brown-bag or picnic lunch.
Parking lots are offered for both parks. People who use the adventure park pay $10 and can stay all day and use both parks. If you arrive by car and want to use only the water park, parking is $5 in a separate lot.
Kassier recommends the trip with less traffic: Drive to Sumas and cross the border, take Highway 11 to Highway 1, then head east until you hit Exit 104. Just follow the signs to the parks.
