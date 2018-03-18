Elly Minagawa plays with Penrose tiles at Mindport Exhibits Feb. 8 in Bellingham.
Anyone with an interest in exploring should look into visiting this Bellingham museum

By Cindy Uken

For The Bellingham Herald

March 18, 2018 07:10 AM

Bellingham is home to some of the most unique museums in the area, including the SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention that contains hands-on science exhibits and the Whatcom Museum, which showcases art, nature and regional history across three sites.

There is also the not-to-be-missed Mindport Exhibits, a science museum focusing on exploration, education and creativity via interactive and fine-art exhibits. It is located at 210 W. Holly St.

Suzanne Goodell, who is charge of publicity for Mindport Exhibits, agreed to answer a few questions:

Q: How would you describe Mindport for someone who has not visited?

A: Mindport blends art, science, humanities and humor to create a hands-on, interactive discovery experience for all ages. Visiting our galleries you’ll find interactive and fine art exhibits we’ve been making and collecting since 1995. Odd things and ordinary; serious and silly; simple and elaborate; technical and artistic – you’re sure to find many to fascinate and delight you.

Natasha Scandiffio explores an exhibit simulating a tornado at Mindport Exhibits Feb. 8 in Bellingham.
Q: What prompted it?

A: Mindport originated from a desire to provide an aesthetically pleasing, contemplative space with exhibits the staff created to share with the community. Intricate, whimsical and beautifully handmade exhibits blend science, fascinating natural phenomena and artistic and auditory visuals. Now in its 23rd year, Mindport continues to hold a high standard for presenting quality exhibits that intrigue and engage individuals of all ages.

Senan Ohno explores exhibits at Mindport Exhibits Feb. 8 in Bellingham.
Q: What is one thing you’d love the public to know that you think they do not?

A: Anyone with an interest in exploring will find Mindport Exhibits, a delightful place to come see.

There has often been a misconception that Mindport is a children’s museum. While children are welcome to come, our focus is not solely on kids.

We have group visits from WWU and other college-level classes, local senior facilities, high school students, as well as English-as-a-second-language students. Families with three generations are often here.

Adult visitors often relay to our staff their appreciation for a chance to use their creative minds, play with the exhibits and interact with each other while experiencing Mindport. And it’s a great place to bring a date.

Hayley Weatherstone, left, and Chris Vargas play with 100 compasses using a magnet at Mindport Exhibits Feb. 8 in Bellingham.
Q: What are the hours?

A: Wednesday to Friday: noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.

Chris Vargas, professor of a 2D foundations art class at Western Washington University, speaks to his class during a field trip at Mindport Exhibits Feb. 8 in Bellingham.
Q: How much does it cost?

A: Admission is $3 per person.

