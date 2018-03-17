Seeking fun family-oriented products, services and activities? Don’t miss this event

Bellingham Families Magazine and Haggen Food and Pharmacy present the fourth annual Bham Fam Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Bellingham Sportsplex, 1225 Civic Field Way.
More than 40 businesses will be on hand sharing information about products, services and activities for local families. Families get a full day of entertainment, free with event admission, including live music by Caspar Babypants, bounce castles, face painting, crafts and ice skating.
A variety of food trucks will be outside the Sportsplex for food and drink purchases.
Tickets are $5 per person at the door with $1 of each admission going to Communities in Schools of Whatcom County.
Go to bhamfamfair.com for more information.
