Bounce houses are one of the fun activities for kids at the fourth annual Bham Fam Fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Bellingham Sportsplex, 1225 Civic Field Way. Tickets are $5 at the door. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

Families

Seeking fun family-oriented products, services and activities? Don’t miss this event

Bellingham Herald Staff

March 17, 2018 03:04 PM

Bellingham Families Magazine and Haggen Food and Pharmacy present the fourth annual Bham Fam Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Bellingham Sportsplex, 1225 Civic Field Way.

More than 40 businesses will be on hand sharing information about products, services and activities for local families. Families get a full day of entertainment, free with event admission, including live music by Caspar Babypants, bounce castles, face painting, crafts and ice skating.

A variety of food trucks will be outside the Sportsplex for food and drink purchases.

Tickets are $5 per person at the door with $1 of each admission going to Communities in Schools of Whatcom County.

Go to bhamfamfair.com for more information.

