This group can help your kids have fun, make friends and learn leadership skills

Ryan Kepley, 10, center, and his brother Jonny Kepley, 7, start their climb up the climbing wall during the Cub Scout Stampede with Ropes course as program director George Oxborrow of Bellingham and climbing director Sean Keller help on Oct. 21, 2017, at the Fire Mountain Scout Camp in Mount Vernon, Washington. The annual stampede is organized by the Boy Scouts of America Mount Baker District. Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald