These princesses and heroes come to your party

April Miller of Anacortes is in the business of making dreams come true with a company she started in April 2017 called, “When You Wish Events.”
Why did you start the business?
I have been in the entertainment business since I was in grade school. I graduated with a degree in music and primarily performed in opera. After taking a trip to Disneyland, I was so struck by the powerful impact our beloved fairytale characters can have on children and their families. Ever since that trip, my passion was sparked for building a business that provided high quality musical character entertainment for Washington families. It is so rewarding to build a special bond with each child and kid at heart. We absolutely love making wishes come true.
Who is your most popular character?
Currently our most popular characters are Moana and the Little Mermaid. The other characters we offer include Elsa, Anna, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Belle, Rapunzel, Elena, The Frog Princess, Aladdin, Spiderman and Kylo Ren. We are constantly in the process of adding new characters.
For what types of events do you entertain?
We love bringing magic to all family friendly events, ranging from large community functions to family parties. Our most popular events are children’s birthday parties, and we offer a variety of magical party packages on our website.
What is the price range for a character visit?
Our most economical party package is the Smile and a Song Package, which is $120, and it includes 30 minutes of entertainment with the character of the family’s choice. We also offer a 1-hour package, 90-minute deluxe dress-up package and a grand tea party.
Who is your favorite character and why?
It’s so hard to pick a favorite. Each opportunity we have to bring magic to families is always so special for us. In September, we were honored to work with Make-A-Wish to surprise a very special girl battling leukemia with a royal sendoff on her trip to Disneyworld. We feel so blessed to be in the business of bringing joy and lasting memories to such precious families.
Personally, my very favorite Princess is Snow White, as she is always optimistic and cheerful even in the darkest of trials. She is so selfless and kind.
Contact
You can reach When You Wish Events at whenyouwishevents@yahoo.com or by telephone at 866-366-EVENTS.
