Looking for a slower-paced, non-commercial Christmas event? Here it is

Ferndale Heritage Society member Betty Eichenberger joins the setting of a Norwegian family’s Christmas in their cabin at Pioneer Park in Ferndale during Olde Fashioned Christmas. The 2017 event is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Staff The Bellingham Herald file