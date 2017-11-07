Max Jones, 11, and Cooper Graddon,11, make a hard landing while sledding down the hill at Lynden Middle School during their day off from school in February 2017. NOAA says we may have more snow days in this winter’s future.
Families

Check out these hills for sledding fun in Whatcom County

Bellingham Herald Staff

November 07, 2017 2:03 PM

NOAA is predicting colder- and wetter-than-normal weather for us this winter, which means more snow at colder temperatures, so you may want to check out some of Whatcom County’s most popular places to go sledding:

Mount Baker area

Mount Baker-Snoqualime National Forest offers countless places to drop a sled and go. Among the most popular sites are the area around Picture Lake and the slopes near the large parking lot near where the Mount Baker Highway is gated in winter, at the trailhead for Bagley Lakes.

One popular place to sled is at Highwood Lake near the Mt. Baker Ski Area.

Parking in the national forest requires a Northwest Forest Pass or day-use pass, available from the Glacier Public Service Station, which is open weekends in winter. Other areas may require a state Discover Pass or Sno-Park permit.

Details: 360-734-6117; snow line: 360-671-0211, mtbaker.us.

Squalicum Creek Park

One of Bellingham’s most popular parks is also a neighborhood favorite for sledding in the event of a snowfall.

Details: 1001 Squalicum Way, find a link to a PDF trail map at cob.org/services/recreation/parks-trails, 360-778-7000.

Lynden City Park

The hill near the Million Smiles Playground at this downtown park has been a local favorite of sledders for years.

Details: 8460 Depot Road, Lynden; 360-354-6717, .lyndenwa.org/parks.

Maritime Heritage Park

The long hill here, with its gentle slope, draws sledders from the Lettered Streets, Columbia and surrounding neighborhoods near downtown.

Details: 500 W Holly St., cob.org/services/recreation/parks-trails, 360-778-7000.

Fairhaven Park

The hill at this park has been favored by generations of Bellinghamsters.

Details: 107 Chuckanut Drive North, cob.org/services/recreation/parks-trails, 360-778-7000.

