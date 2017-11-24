Here’s where to take the kids for an inside sport during winter’s cold and rain

A bowling class for kids 8-18 is being offered in December as a tune-up for a new youth league that starts in January.
Youths 8-18 are eligible for the $5 “Kids Learn to Bowl Better” class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 20th Century Bowl, 1411 N. State St., according to Lonny Olson, coordinator for youth development for the Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association.
To register, go to kidslearntobowl.com and click on “find a class.” Registration is suggested to ensure lanes and coaches will be available. Walk-ins will only be accepted if space is available. The registration fee is paid at check-in.
20th Century Bowl’s youth league starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, with events most Saturdays through March 24. League cost is $8.50 per week plus a one-time $4 membership fee for the league year, which began Aug. 1. Bowlers younger than 8 are welcome if they can bowl without bumpers.
Shoes and bowling balls are available without cost for the class and league.
For more details about the class or youth league, contact 20th Century Lanes at 360-734- 5250.
Bowling skills
Here are some of the skills bowl teaches kids, according to education.com:
- Self-confidence.
- Patience.
- Turn-taking.
- Sportsmanship.
- Hand-eye coordination and balance.
- Counting and simple math.
