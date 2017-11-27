The Peanuts gang reminds us of the true meaning of the holiday when a live ensemble brings “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to the Mount Baker Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.
The Peanuts gang reminds us of the true meaning of the holiday when a live ensemble brings “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to the Mount Baker Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Mount Baker Theatre Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Peanuts gang reminds us of the true meaning of the holiday when a live ensemble brings “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to the Mount Baker Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Mount Baker Theatre Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Families

Oh good grief! It’s not Christmas without this beloved group of characters

Bellingham Herald Staff

November 27, 2017 12:00 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

Fifty years of holiday joy comes to life as “A Charlie Brown Christmas” comes to the Mount Baker Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

You’ll want to be there early to gather about 5:30 p.m. at the front of the theater at 104 N Commercial St. for the building’s first holiday lighting celebration.

Inside, a live ensemble portraying the Peanuts gang offers a faithful stage adaptation of the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz. It features all of your favorite characters and the classic Vince Guaraldi score.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” first aired on television in 1965. In it, Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism that he sees everywhere during the Christmas season. Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant, and Charlie Brown accepts, but it proves to be a frustrating struggle. When an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little fir Christmas tree fails, Charlie Brown needs Linus’ help to learn the real meaning of Christmas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tickets: $17.50-$49.50 at mountbakertheatre.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

    Prevention is the key to breaking the cycle of unintentional injury. This video from Children's Hospital Los Angeles offers tips to help promote earthquake safety for your family.

What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake 3:13

What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake
Bellingham swim instructor teaches kids to love the water 0:50

Bellingham swim instructor teaches kids to love the water
Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham 1:39

Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

View More Video