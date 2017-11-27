Oh good grief! It’s not Christmas without this beloved group of characters

Fifty years of holiday joy comes to life as “A Charlie Brown Christmas” comes to the Mount Baker Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.
You’ll want to be there early to gather about 5:30 p.m. at the front of the theater at 104 N Commercial St. for the building’s first holiday lighting celebration.
Inside, a live ensemble portraying the Peanuts gang offers a faithful stage adaptation of the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz. It features all of your favorite characters and the classic Vince Guaraldi score.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” first aired on television in 1965. In it, Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism that he sees everywhere during the Christmas season. Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant, and Charlie Brown accepts, but it proves to be a frustrating struggle. When an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little fir Christmas tree fails, Charlie Brown needs Linus’ help to learn the real meaning of Christmas.
Tickets: $17.50-$49.50 at mountbakertheatre.com.
