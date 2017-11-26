Visions of gingerbread will dance at Port of Bellingham festival

The family-friendly Holiday Port Fest draws thousands of area residents for three days of free Christmas-related activities.
The festival is open to the public noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. in the Fairhaven district.
Sponsored by the Port of Bellingham, the event features musical and other performances by local groups and the annual Gingerbread House Contest. Allied Arts will offer craft activities in the cafe area on the first floor from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
You can visit with Santa from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Winter princesses will also visit with children from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Horse-drawn and tractor wagon rides will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
