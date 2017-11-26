The Port of Bellingham’s annual Gingerbread House Contest is open to bakers of all abilities and ages. The optional theme for 2017 is Northwest adventure.
Families

Visions of gingerbread will dance at Port of Bellingham festival

Bellingham Herald Staff

November 26, 2017 01:50 PM

The family-friendly Holiday Port Fest draws thousands of area residents for three days of free Christmas-related activities.

The festival is open to the public noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. in the Fairhaven district.

Sponsored by the Port of Bellingham, the event features musical and other performances by local groups and the annual Gingerbread House Contest. Allied Arts will offer craft activities in the cafe area on the first floor from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

You can visit with Santa from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Winter princesses will also visit with children from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Horse-drawn and tractor wagon rides will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

