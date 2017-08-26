If your kid on energy overload? Train them like a ninja at this Bellingham spot

You will find one of Bellingham’s newest and highly popular activities for youth within the confines of North Coast Gymnastics Academy, and it’s called Ninja Zone.
In fact, Kent Charette, owner of the academy said, it is “one of the most exciting programs we have ever launched in our gym.”
Question: What is Ninja Zone?
Answer: This new program is skill-based, very fast-paced and geared for boys and girls who are on energy overload. Ninja Zone is comprised of a clever combination of gymnastics, martial arts, obstacle course training and breakdancing. Ninja Zone combines obstacle courses to develop strength and agility, gymnastics tumbling and “ninja” style moves, just like what you would see in a video game, movie or on TV.
Q: What is the sport of Ninja?
A: “To move uninterrupted through an environment or series of obstacles with fluidity, prowess and stealth. To use combinations of skillful spins, rolls, flips, jumps, and kicks to elude an opponent,” Charette said.
Q: Is there something I can look at or watch to get a better idea of what this is all about?
A: Visit http://theninjazone.com/locations/north-coast-gymnastics-academy online to get a good idea of what this will look like in the gym.
Q: What ages of children is this geared toward?
A: For insurance reasons, this program is only for ages 3 to 12 years.
Q: When do classes start?
A: The first session starts Sept. 1. You can join at any time during the session and the cost will be pro-rated.
Q: Is space unlimited?
A: They anticipate the fall program to sell out immediately. There will only be 100 class spots available for this program.
Q: What can I expect from the program in terms of how it’s run?
A: This program is very structured and will be unlike anything they are currently doing in the gym. “I can’t wait for you to see what this is going to look like in the gym,” Charette said.
Q: When are the classes?
A: All class days and times are on their website at northcoastgym.com/schedules/, where adults can register youths for the class. Or, call the gym at 360- 733-6969.
More information
Go online to northcoastgym.com/ninja-zone.
