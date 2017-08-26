He ‘can’t draw a stick figure,’ but his company wants to give kids a painting experience

Robert Mishkin acknowledges he is one of those people “who can’t draw a stick figure.” Yet, in December 2013, he opened an art studio, Uptown Art, in Bellingham.
The idea was born in Nashville in 2011, when he and his date visited a sip-and-paint studio. As he found himself moving to Bellingham, he recalled that date.
“While driving across country, I thought about my paint-and-sip experience and thought, ‘This thing should work in Bellingham, an art-centric community in its own right, a university town, and with discretionary income,’” Mishkin said.
The studio caters to both adults and children.
Question: What is a Kid’s Event at Uptown Art?
Answer: It is a stress-free and zero-pressure painting experience. The event is held in a warm, fun and authentic painting studio inspiring the child to enjoy the process of creating his/her own masterpiece. Each event is led by an art instructor, who will guide the child, step-by-step and brush stroke-by-brush stroke, through the painting.
Q: What should I wear?
A: While aprons are provided, Mishkin recommends painters wear something they wouldn’t mind getting paint on – just in case the paint misses the apron. Uptown Art is not responsible for any paint damage.
Q: What do I need to bring?
A: Bring an open mind, creativity and a sense of adventure; they provide everything else.
Q: Can we bring the painting home with us?
A: The studio uses acrylic paints and when necessary, hair dryers to make sure the painting is dry and ready to take home at the end of the event
Q: Can Mom and/or Dad come?
A: Parents are welcome to stay while their child paints. However, Mishkin said, it is his experience that it seems to be a better experience for the child when Mom and Dad are not sitting with the child in the same studio.
Q: What is the cost of a kid’s event at Uptown Art?
A: The price is $17.50. The cost includes an 11-inch by 14-inch pre-stretched canvas, paints and use of brushes, easel and an apron.
Q: How do we register for an event?
A: There are two ways to find the kid’s calendar on line: uptownart.com/bellingham or sites.cimplebox.com/events/calendar.aspx?c=2402&s=6915
Once there, you will be able to see the monthly calendar of events. Simply find a painting you like, click on it and then follow the prompts to register.
Q: What is the kid’s age range?
A: It depends on the child, but events are geared for kids between the ages of 6 and 14.
Q: How long does an event last?
A: Kid’s calendar events are 90 minutes long.
