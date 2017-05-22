Bellingham, Whatcom County libraries hope to keep kids reading all summer

The 2017 summer reading programs with Bellingham Public Library and Whatcom County Library Systems will be identical and seamless for all ages, babies through adults, which is a first, says Bethany Hoglund of youth services at Bellingham Public Library.
The theme for the program, which runs June 1 through August, is “Green.” Readers can set their own goals; Bingo sheets will be available with all kinds of books, and it is up to the reader to decide what to read. Every child and teen who completes their reading goal will get a new book to keep, and even the adult program will have a prize component.
Participants should bring completed cards to any public library in Whatcom County to receive their prizes.
“We really want to empower children, teens and adults to read what they want this summer and choose how much is a good reading challenge for them,” Hoglund says.
Summer is a great time for kids to choose what they want to learn about, where they want to go.
Bethany Hoglund
“It is important, especially for children and teens, to have choice in what they are reading and ownership over their reading choices and goals. Reading is not ‘one size fits all;’ rather it’s very individualized for everyone, and we want to honor and support every child and teen where they are at in their reading journey.”
Bellingham School District students and most of the private schools in Bellingham will send students home with a summer reading Bingo sheet before the end of the school year, Hoglund says. Printable summer reading Bingo cards will be available online at bellinghampubliclibrary.org and wcls.org beginning June 1.
“I like to tell students that anything they are interested in, we can help them find out about at the library. From exploding ants to how a toilet works, from how to fold an awesome paper airplane to how to support your best friend through a tough time – the library is full of ideas, information, experiences and places through story.”
Details: 360-778-7323, 360-305-3600.
