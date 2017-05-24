Lake Padden Golf Course offers programs designed to get young players to start playing golf and understanding the sport.
May 24, 2017 5:12 AM

Want your kids to stay active? Here are some youth sports leagues that could help

By Margaret Bikman

The Bellingham Herald

Sports offer kids a chance to try new skills, perfect what they enjoy and learn how to get along in a competitive environment. Here are some organizations in Whatcom County that might suit your child’s interests:

BASEBALL

Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department

Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000

Bellingham Youth Baseball

Info: bhamyouthbaseball.org

Lynden Youth Sports

Info: lyndenyouthsports.com, Lynden Youth Sports on Facebook, 360-354-0597

Whatcom County Boys & Girls Clubs

Info: whatcomclubs.org/athletics, 360-738-3808

BASKETBALL

Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department

Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000

Lynden Youth Sports

Info: lyndenyouthsports.com, Lynden Youth Sports on Facebook, 360-354-0597

North Cascade AAU Basketball League

Info: leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=ncaau

Whatcom County Boys & Girls Clubs

Info: whatcomclubs.org/athletics, 360-738-3808

FOOTBALL

Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department

Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000

Mount Baker Youth Athletic Association

Info: mbyaa.com

Whatcom County Boys & Girls Clubs

Info: whatcomclubs.org/athletics, 360-738-3808

GOLF

Homestead Golf & Country Club

Info: homesteadgolfclub.com, 360-354-1196

North Bellingham Golf Course

Info: northbellinghamgolf.com, 360-398-8300

Shuksan Golf Club

Info: shuksangolf.com, 360-398-8888

Lake Padden Golf Course

Info: lakepaddengolf.com, 360-738-7400

Raspberry Ridge Golf Course & Grill

raspberryridgegc.com, 360-354-3029

Dakota Creek Golf

dakotacreekgolf.com, 360-366-3131

GYMNASTICS

Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department

Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000

Bellingham Bay Gymnastics

Info: bellinghambaygymnastics.com, 360-715-8842

Gym Star Sports Center

Info: gymstarsports.com, 360-384-3861

North Coast Gymnastics Academy

Info: northcoastgym.com, 360-733-6969

Whatcom YMCA

Info: whatcomymca.org, 360-733-8630

HOCKEY

Whatcom County Amateur Hockey Association

Info: whatcomhockey.com, 360-676-1919

Bellingham Sportsplex

Info: bellinghamsportsplex.com/ice-hockey, 360-676-1919

MARTIAL ARTS

Boom! Elite Martial Arts

Info: boomelitemartialarts.com, 360-303-3334

Universal Solution Martial Arts Academy

Info: usmaa.us, 360-738-3448

SAILING

Bellingham Yacht Club Youth Sailing Program

Info: youth.byc.org, 206-498-8665

Community Boating Center

Info: boatingcenter.org, 360-714-8891

WWU Lakewood Jr. Sailing Camp

Info: vu.wwu.edu/lakewood, 360-650-3308

SOCCER

Bellingham Sportsplex

Info: bellinghamsportsplex.com/indoor-soccer, 360-676-1919

Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department

Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000

Lynden Youth Sports

Info: lyndenyouthsports.com, Lynden Youth Sports on Facebook, 360-354-0597

Whatcom County Youth Soccer Association

Info: whatcomsoccer.com, 360-676-1919, ext. 104

SOFTBALL

Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department

Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000

Whatcom County Boys & Girls Clubs

Info: whatcomclubs.org/athletics, 360-738-3808

Lynden Youth Sports

Info: lyndenyouthsports.com, Lynden Youth Sports on Facebook, 360-354-0597

SWIMMING

Bellingham Bay Swim Team

Info: bellinghambayswimteam.org

Whatcom YMCA

Info: whatcomymca.org, 360-733-8630

Arne Hanna Center

Info: cob.org/services/recreation/aquatic/swim-lessons/index.aspx, 360-778-7665

Western Washington University Campus Recreation Center

Info: wwu.edu/campusrec/swimlessons.shtml, 360-650-4094

Bayside Swimming Club

Info: baysideswimmingclub.com

TENNIS

Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department

Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000

Bellingham Tennis Club

Info: bellinghamtennis.com, 360-733-5050

TRACK

Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department

Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities/all-comer-track.aspx, 360-778-7000

WRESTLING

Ferndale Force Wrestling Club

Info: leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=ferndaleforcewrestling, 360-739-1758

Lynden Wrestling Club

Info:facebook.com/Lynden.Lions.Wrestling

Lynden Youth Sports

Info: Lynden Youth Sports on Facebook, 360-354-0597

North County Grapplers

Info: facebook.com/pages/North-County-Grapplers/100293476711560?sk=inf.

Send information about your youth recreational sports opportunities to newsroom@bellinghamherald.com to be included in our annual list.

