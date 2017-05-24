Want your kids to stay active? Here are some youth sports leagues that could help

Sports offer kids a chance to try new skills, perfect what they enjoy and learn how to get along in a competitive environment. Here are some organizations in Whatcom County that might suit your child’s interests:
BASEBALL
Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department
Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000
Bellingham Youth Baseball
Info: bhamyouthbaseball.org
Lynden Youth Sports
Info: lyndenyouthsports.com, Lynden Youth Sports on Facebook, 360-354-0597
Whatcom County Boys & Girls Clubs
Info: whatcomclubs.org/athletics, 360-738-3808
BASKETBALL
Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department
Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000
Lynden Youth Sports
Info: lyndenyouthsports.com, Lynden Youth Sports on Facebook, 360-354-0597
North Cascade AAU Basketball League
Info: leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=ncaau
Whatcom County Boys & Girls Clubs
Info: whatcomclubs.org/athletics, 360-738-3808
FOOTBALL
Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department
Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000
Mount Baker Youth Athletic Association
Info: mbyaa.com
Whatcom County Boys & Girls Clubs
Info: whatcomclubs.org/athletics, 360-738-3808
GOLF
Homestead Golf & Country Club
Info: homesteadgolfclub.com, 360-354-1196
North Bellingham Golf Course
Info: northbellinghamgolf.com, 360-398-8300
Shuksan Golf Club
Info: shuksangolf.com, 360-398-8888
Lake Padden Golf Course
Info: lakepaddengolf.com, 360-738-7400
Raspberry Ridge Golf Course & Grill
raspberryridgegc.com, 360-354-3029
Dakota Creek Golf
dakotacreekgolf.com, 360-366-3131
GYMNASTICS
Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department
Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000
Bellingham Bay Gymnastics
Info: bellinghambaygymnastics.com, 360-715-8842
Gym Star Sports Center
Info: gymstarsports.com, 360-384-3861
North Coast Gymnastics Academy
Info: northcoastgym.com, 360-733-6969
Whatcom YMCA
Info: whatcomymca.org, 360-733-8630
HOCKEY
Whatcom County Amateur Hockey Association
Info: whatcomhockey.com, 360-676-1919
Bellingham Sportsplex
Info: bellinghamsportsplex.com/ice-hockey, 360-676-1919
MARTIAL ARTS
Boom! Elite Martial Arts
Info: boomelitemartialarts.com, 360-303-3334
Universal Solution Martial Arts Academy
Info: usmaa.us, 360-738-3448
SAILING
Bellingham Yacht Club Youth Sailing Program
Info: youth.byc.org, 206-498-8665
Community Boating Center
Info: boatingcenter.org, 360-714-8891
WWU Lakewood Jr. Sailing Camp
Info: vu.wwu.edu/lakewood, 360-650-3308
SOCCER
Bellingham Sportsplex
Info: bellinghamsportsplex.com/indoor-soccer, 360-676-1919
Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department
Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000
Lynden Youth Sports
Info: lyndenyouthsports.com, Lynden Youth Sports on Facebook, 360-354-0597
Whatcom County Youth Soccer Association
Info: whatcomsoccer.com, 360-676-1919, ext. 104
SOFTBALL
Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department
Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000
Whatcom County Boys & Girls Clubs
Info: whatcomclubs.org/athletics, 360-738-3808
Lynden Youth Sports
Info: lyndenyouthsports.com, Lynden Youth Sports on Facebook, 360-354-0597
SWIMMING
Bellingham Bay Swim Team
Info: bellinghambayswimteam.org
Whatcom YMCA
Info: whatcomymca.org, 360-733-8630
Arne Hanna Center
Info: cob.org/services/recreation/aquatic/swim-lessons/index.aspx, 360-778-7665
Western Washington University Campus Recreation Center
Info: wwu.edu/campusrec/swimlessons.shtml, 360-650-4094
Bayside Swimming Club
Info: baysideswimmingclub.com
TENNIS
Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department
Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities, 360-778-7000
Bellingham Tennis Club
Info: bellinghamtennis.com, 360-733-5050
TRACK
Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department
Info: cob.org/services/recreation/activities/all-comer-track.aspx, 360-778-7000
WRESTLING
Ferndale Force Wrestling Club
Info: leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=ferndaleforcewrestling, 360-739-1758
Lynden Wrestling Club
Info:facebook.com/Lynden.Lions.Wrestling
Lynden Youth Sports
Info: Lynden Youth Sports on Facebook, 360-354-0597
North County Grapplers
Info: facebook.com/pages/North-County-Grapplers/100293476711560?sk=inf.
Send information about your youth recreational sports opportunities to newsroom@bellinghamherald.com to be included in our annual list.
