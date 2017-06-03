Birch Bay State Park is on the list of state parks open to the public without a Discover Pass on selected days in 2017.
Birch Bay State Park is on the list of state parks open to the public without a Discover Pass on selected days in 2017. MAX BITTLE Bellingham Herald file

June 03, 2017 12:00 PM

Which Whatcom County events should your family plan on attending this summer?

By Margaret Bikman

June 3, June 10, Aug. 25

Free days at parks

Washington State Parks hosts free days throughout the year, when the Discover Pass is not required to visit a state park. This summer, kids can search for sea life in the tidepools of Larrabee State Park, hike through the forest at Birch Bay State Park or venture out to Deception Pass State Park or Moran State Park on Orcas Island. June 3 is National Trails Day; June 10 is National Get Outdoors Day and Aug. 25 is the National Park Service’s 101st birthday.

Free

Adventuress
Captain Gordon Sims speaks to students from Sunnyland Elementary School before setting sail aboard the 102-year-old schooner Adventuress on Bellingham Bay. The ship is operated by the nonprofit organization Sound Experience.
Evan Abell Bellingham Herald file

June 3

Public Sail aboard the schooner Adventuress

Climb aboard the 104-year-old National Historic Landmark schooner Adventuress, help raise the sails, take a turn at the helm and explore the beauty of Bellingham Bay. No sailing experience is required. Reservations are recommended through Sound Experience.

Independence
United Church of Christ members Sally Malby, left, Claudia Hogan and Joan Kempinsky wave from their float during the Blaine Independence Day parade on July 4, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer Bellingham Herald file

July 4

Independence Day

The Port of Bellingham partners with Haggen Food and Pharmacy and the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce and Industry to put on the Haggen Family Fourth of July Festival at Zuanich Point Park. Festivities run from 1-10 p.m., ending with an evening fireworks show over Bellingham Bay at around 10:30 pm. Activities include: an art and photo display in the Squalicum Boathouse, arts and crafts, beer garden, kids’ zone, live music and vendors for food.

Free

Come spend the day celebrating Blaine’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July in downtown Blaine with activities that include a pancake breakfast, a parade at noon, an art and crafts street fair with more than 80 vendors, a show and shine car show, live entertainment, plenty of food and the fireworks at 10:15 p.m. at Blaine Marine Park.

Free

Downtown Sounds
Children wait for creations from a balloon artist at Downtown Sounds in Bellingham.
Evan Abell Bellingham Herald file

July 5-Aug. 2, Wednesdays

Outdoor concerts

Downtown Sounds is a series of free, outdoor concerts for the entire family, now in its 13th year, celebrated in the arts district on the 1300 block of Bay Street. Each night will feature performances by popular bands, local food vendors and a 21-and-older beverage garden supported by Boundary Bay Brewery. Doors at 5:30 p.m., music from 6-9 p.m.

Raspberry Festival
From left: Tilly May, 4, Carrington Balback, 4, Ruby May, 8, Wesley Balback, 2, and Ayn Balback try the raspberry sundaes in July 2014 at the The Northwest Raspberry Festival in downtown Lynden.
MATT MCDONALD Bellingham Herald file

July 14-15

Northwest Raspberry Festival

Do the Hoops! at the Curt Maberry Memorial 3-on-3; Do the Run! in the 5-K Fun Run/Walk; Bring on the Shine! at the Razz and Shine Cruise-In. Or just go enjoy the live music, arts and crafts, kids’ activities and, of course, the raspberries. All in downtown Lynden.

Free

Old Settlers
Images from the 2014 Old Settlers Parade in Downtown in Ferndale, Wash., on Saturday morning July 26, 2014.
Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald

July 27-30

Old Settlers Picnic

The 122nd Old Settlers Picnic in Ferndale’s Pioneer Park, organized by the Old Settlers Association, features tours of the historic cabins by volunteers from the by Ferndale Heritage Society, two parades, baseball tournaments, crafts, food vendors, a talent show, musical entertainment, non-profit expo, flower show and a beer garden.

Antique Tractor
Melissa Van Beek of Lynden drives an antique John Deere tractor with her daughter Aleah Van Beek , 2, during the 44th annual tractor and machinery show put on by the Puget Sound Antique Tractor and Machinery Association in July 2015 at Berthusen Park in Lynden.
Philip A. Dwyer Bellingham Herald file

Aug. 2-5

Puget Sound Antique Tractor and Machinery Show

The annual threshing bee and tractor show at Berthusen Park west of Lynden includes threshing demonstrations, parades, antique and tractor pulls and steam-powered saw mill demonstrations.

$8 adults, $4 ages 8-12, $5 seniors, free for ages 7 and younger

Brfam 0522 4 Kids Fest 098
Bellingham Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Kids’ Festival is Aug. 5 at Civic Athletic Complex.
NICK GONZALES Bellingham Herald file

Aug. 5

Kids’ Fest

Bellingham Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Kids’ Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Civic Athletic Complex highlights recreational opportunities for Whatcom County youth, with games and hands-on activities for all ages, plus information booths for parents on child-centered organizations and businesses.

Free

Drayton Harbor Days
Drayton Simpson, 2, looks over the bow of a float in August 2013 at the Drayton Harbor Days Maritime Festival in Blaine.
DANIEL PICKARD Bellingham Herald file

Aug. 5-6

Drayton Harbor Days

A weekend packed with fun for the entire family takes place at Blaine Boating Center, Blaine Marine Park and Semiahmoo Park, including kids’ games, crafts, a scavenger hunt, rides on the the MV Plover passenger foot ferry, vintage steam boats, a pirate costume contest, arts, crafts and food vendors.

Free

Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme

Entertainment Videos