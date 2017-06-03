Which Whatcom County events should your family plan on attending this summer?

June 3, June 10, Aug. 25
Free days at parks
Washington State Parks hosts free days throughout the year, when the Discover Pass is not required to visit a state park. This summer, kids can search for sea life in the tidepools of Larrabee State Park, hike through the forest at Birch Bay State Park or venture out to Deception Pass State Park or Moran State Park on Orcas Island. June 3 is National Trails Day; June 10 is National Get Outdoors Day and Aug. 25 is the National Park Service’s 101st birthday.
Free
June 3
Public Sail aboard the schooner Adventuress
Climb aboard the 104-year-old National Historic Landmark schooner Adventuress, help raise the sails, take a turn at the helm and explore the beauty of Bellingham Bay. No sailing experience is required. Reservations are recommended through Sound Experience.
July 4
Independence Day
The Port of Bellingham partners with Haggen Food and Pharmacy and the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce and Industry to put on the Haggen Family Fourth of July Festival at Zuanich Point Park. Festivities run from 1-10 p.m., ending with an evening fireworks show over Bellingham Bay at around 10:30 pm. Activities include: an art and photo display in the Squalicum Boathouse, arts and crafts, beer garden, kids’ zone, live music and vendors for food.
Free
Come spend the day celebrating Blaine’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July in downtown Blaine with activities that include a pancake breakfast, a parade at noon, an art and crafts street fair with more than 80 vendors, a show and shine car show, live entertainment, plenty of food and the fireworks at 10:15 p.m. at Blaine Marine Park.
Free
July 5-Aug. 2, Wednesdays
Outdoor concerts
Downtown Sounds is a series of free, outdoor concerts for the entire family, now in its 13th year, celebrated in the arts district on the 1300 block of Bay Street. Each night will feature performances by popular bands, local food vendors and a 21-and-older beverage garden supported by Boundary Bay Brewery. Doors at 5:30 p.m., music from 6-9 p.m.
July 14-15
Do the Hoops! at the Curt Maberry Memorial 3-on-3; Do the Run! in the 5-K Fun Run/Walk; Bring on the Shine! at the Razz and Shine Cruise-In. Or just go enjoy the live music, arts and crafts, kids’ activities and, of course, the raspberries. All in downtown Lynden.
Free
July 27-30
Old Settlers Picnic
The 122nd Old Settlers Picnic in Ferndale’s Pioneer Park, organized by the Old Settlers Association, features tours of the historic cabins by volunteers from the by Ferndale Heritage Society, two parades, baseball tournaments, crafts, food vendors, a talent show, musical entertainment, non-profit expo, flower show and a beer garden.
Aug. 2-5
Puget Sound Antique Tractor and Machinery Show
The annual threshing bee and tractor show at Berthusen Park west of Lynden includes threshing demonstrations, parades, antique and tractor pulls and steam-powered saw mill demonstrations.
$8 adults, $4 ages 8-12, $5 seniors, free for ages 7 and younger
Aug. 5
Kids’ Fest
Bellingham Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Kids’ Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Civic Athletic Complex highlights recreational opportunities for Whatcom County youth, with games and hands-on activities for all ages, plus information booths for parents on child-centered organizations and businesses.
Free
Aug. 5-6
Drayton Harbor Days
A weekend packed with fun for the entire family takes place at Blaine Boating Center, Blaine Marine Park and Semiahmoo Park, including kids’ games, crafts, a scavenger hunt, rides on the the MV Plover passenger foot ferry, vintage steam boats, a pirate costume contest, arts, crafts and food vendors.
Free
