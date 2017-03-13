Bham Fam Fair, St. Patrick’s Day events invite family participation

There’s no lack of family-friendly events in Whatcom County this spring. Check our online calendar at calendar.bellinghamherald.com for more ideas, and be sure to check ahead to see if events have been canceled or rescheduled.
Bellingham Children’s Film Festival
Pickford Film Center presents the annual Bellingham Children’s Film Festival from March 11-24 at 1318 Bay St. with animation and live-action short films, feature-length and short films, interactive workshops and an ice-cream social. $5-$15
Details: 360-647-1300, pickfordfilmcenter.org
Runnin’ O’ the Green
Put on your Irish! There will be two races to choose from – a 3-mile fun run/walk and a 5-mile race on March 11. Both begin and end at Bloedel Donovan Park, 2214 Electric Ave. Start time is 10 a.m. $35
Details: 360-778-7000, cob.org/services/recreation/races
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Bellingham St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11 is open to all family-friendly, nonpolitical groups. Show up at the staging area between 11 and 11:30 a.m. in your finest green. FREE
Details: stpatsbham.com
Family Fair
Bellingham Families’ third annual Bham Fam Fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 at the Sportsplex, 1225 Civic Field Way. About local 35 businesses will be on hand, sharing information on products, services and activities for families. $6-$8
Details: bhamfamfair.com
Rock & Gem Show
The Mount Baker Rock & Gem Club will hold its 56th annual Rock & Gem family-friendly show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at the Bloedel Donovan Community Center, 2214 Electric Ave. FREE
Details: 360-366-0576, mtbakerrockclub.org
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival
Hundreds of thousands of people will celebrate as millions of tulips (and daffodils) burst into bloom. Also on tap: family bike rides, barbecues, live music, a street fair and lots of photo opportunities. FREE
Details: 360-428-5959, www.tulipfestival.org
“The Toad Prince”
Tears of Joy Theatre uses colorful puppet theater to engage and delight audiences at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. March 21-22 in the intimate Walton Theatre. $8-$9.50
Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com
Kids’ Night Out @Western
Students in grades 1-5 will explore hands-on science activities from 7-8:30 p.m. April 14 at Western’s Science Resource Center in two class groups: grades 1-3 and grades 4-5. $25
Details: 360-650-3308, wwu.edu/ee/youth/know/index.shtml
Dirty Dan Harris Day
Celebrate the rascally founder of historic Fairhaven with family-friendly games, live music, a salmon toss, toy boat-building and the always-exciting uphill piano race at Dirty Dan Harris Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 23 at Fairhaven Village Green. FREE
Details: fairhaven.com
“Skippyjon Jones: Snow What”
Judy Schachner’s new musical about a Siamese cat who thinks he’s a Chihuahua is staged at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. April 17 at Mount Baker Theatre’s Main Stage. $6-$7.50
Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com
Children’s Art Walk
Stroll along the streets viewing artwork created by kids in Whatcom County schools in the shops, stores and restaurants from 6-9 p.m. May 5 in downtown Bellingham, sponsored by Downtown Bellingham Partnership. FREE
Details: 360-527-8710, downtownbellingham.com/art-walk
Bike to Work and School Day
Celebrate Bike to Work and School Day on May 19. Bike or walk to one of the more than 30 “Celebration Stations” throughout the county and enjoy refreshments, gifts, stickers and a chance to enter prize drawings for dozens of cash prizes. FREE
Details: 360-676-6974, biketoworkandschoolday.org, everybodybike.com, bikeleague.org/bikemonth
Comments