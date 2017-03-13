Families

March 13, 2017 8:08 AM

Bham Fam Fair, St. Patrick’s Day events invite family participation

By Margaret Bikman

mbikman@bhamherald.com

There’s no lack of family-friendly events in Whatcom County this spring. Check our online calendar at calendar.bellinghamherald.com for more ideas, and be sure to check ahead to see if events have been canceled or rescheduled.

Bellingham Children’s Film Festival

Pickford Film Center presents the annual Bellingham Children’s Film Festival from March 11-24 at 1318 Bay St. with animation and live-action short films, feature-length and short films, interactive workshops and an ice-cream social. $5-$15

Details: 360-647-1300, pickfordfilmcenter.org

Runnin’ O’ the Green

Put on your Irish! There will be two races to choose from – a 3-mile fun run/walk and a 5-mile race on March 11. Both begin and end at Bloedel Donovan Park, 2214 Electric Ave. Start time is 10 a.m. $35

Details: 360-778-7000, cob.org/services/recreation/races

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Bellingham St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11 is open to all family-friendly, nonpolitical groups. Show up at the staging area between 11 and 11:30 a.m. in your finest green. FREE

Details: stpatsbham.com

Family Fair

Bellingham Families’ third annual Bham Fam Fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 at the Sportsplex, 1225 Civic Field Way. About local 35 businesses will be on hand, sharing information on products, services and activities for families. $6-$8

Details: bhamfamfair.com

Rock & Gem Show

The Mount Baker Rock & Gem Club will hold its 56th annual Rock & Gem family-friendly show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at the Bloedel Donovan Community Center, 2214 Electric Ave. FREE

Details: 360-366-0576, mtbakerrockclub.org

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Hundreds of thousands of people will celebrate as millions of tulips (and daffodils) burst into bloom. Also on tap: family bike rides, barbecues, live music, a street fair and lots of photo opportunities. FREE

Details: 360-428-5959, www.tulipfestival.org

“The Toad Prince”

Tears of Joy Theatre uses colorful puppet theater to engage and delight audiences at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. March 21-22 in the intimate Walton Theatre. $8-$9.50

Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com

Kids’ Night Out @Western

Students in grades 1-5 will explore hands-on science activities from 7-8:30 p.m. April 14 at Western’s Science Resource Center in two class groups: grades 1-3 and grades 4-5. $25

Details: 360-650-3308, wwu.edu/ee/youth/know/index.shtml

Dirty Dan Harris Day

Celebrate the rascally founder of historic Fairhaven with family-friendly games, live music, a salmon toss, toy boat-building and the always-exciting uphill piano race at Dirty Dan Harris Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 23 at Fairhaven Village Green. FREE

Details: fairhaven.com

“Skippyjon Jones: Snow What”

Judy Schachner’s new musical about a Siamese cat who thinks he’s a Chihuahua is staged at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. April 17 at Mount Baker Theatre’s Main Stage. $6-$7.50

Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com

Children’s Art Walk

Stroll along the streets viewing artwork created by kids in Whatcom County schools in the shops, stores and restaurants from 6-9 p.m. May 5 in downtown Bellingham, sponsored by Downtown Bellingham Partnership. FREE

Details: 360-527-8710, downtownbellingham.com/art-walk

Bike to Work and School Day

Celebrate Bike to Work and School Day on May 19. Bike or walk to one of the more than 30 “Celebration Stations” throughout the county and enjoy refreshments, gifts, stickers and a chance to enter prize drawings for dozens of cash prizes. FREE

Details: 360-676-6974, biketoworkandschoolday.org, everybodybike.com, bikeleague.org/bikemonth

Related content

Families

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

View more video

Entertainment Videos