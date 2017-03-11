Three parks for families with young kids

Spring in the Pacific Northwest means soggy fields wet from a long, rainy winter, the perky faces of flowers that shoot up seemingly overnight and the lingering promise of summer in the distant future.
It’s time for lighter spring jackets, sneakers and a good run around outside.
If you’re feeling bored of the usual suspects when it comes to nearby parks, consider crossing the border. We’ve highlighted two parks less than an hour’s drive from home that offer a change of scene for kids and parents who’ve “been there and done that” and are looking for a new place to stretch their legs and welcome better weather.
Centennial Beach Park
With the border at our doorstep, it makes sense to cross it every now and then, if only for a change of scene. You definitely get that change of scene at Centennial Beach Park in Delta.
This is a park that truly has something for everyone: a great playground for kids with a wide range of new-ish play equipment in fabulous condition; a long, sandy beach great for a quiet walk or a game of Frisbee; a concession selling real food (read fish and chips, burgers, etc.) in case you get hungry; fire pits where you can warm up over toasted marshmallows with the family; washrooms; ample parking; and the benefit of gorgeous views over the water.
Chances are you’ll have to tear your kids away from the play park kicking and screaming, like we do, every time.
To get there head north on Interstate 5, cross the border and continue on Highway 99 north and take the BC-17 exit. Turn left on 56th Street, left on 12th Avenue and left onto 6B Avenue until you reach Centennial Beach. Centennial Beach is part of Boundary Bay Regional Park.
Blumsen Park
This one also requires a border crossing into Canada but the commute is a short one once you’ve crossed over, with just a 20-minute drive to your destination in the city of Surrey.
Blumsen features updated, all-ages play structures (opened in 2012) with regular swing sets, two saucer swings, a large, spider web-like climbing structure and a couple of slides. There’s also a large wooded area with forest pathways and short trails.
To get there take exit 10 off Highway 99 north, then take 40th Avenue and 152nd Street to 34th Avenue to reach the park.
Franklin Park
Located in the York neighborhood at 1200 Franklin St. and bounded by Franklin, Whatcom and Grant streets, this is your basic neighborhood park with a small play structure, a basketball court, a lawn area, benches and a picnic shelter.
If your kids have one, bring a skateboard as the park has a small skate feature. A good place to stretch your legs and welcome the onset of spring, Franklin Park is a nice venue for a quick breather but unlikely to hold your attention for more than an hour.
