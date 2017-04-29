Be a frog, a bug or an octopus in Procession of the Species

There’s nothing like dressing up in a costume and pretending you’re something else.
The Procession of the Species is like Halloween in May, with participants of all ages in costumes that range from birds to fish to spiders.
The event began in Olympia in 1995 as a collaboration of Earthbound Productions and Evergreen State College to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Earth Day and the renewal of the Endangered Species Act.
Joy Monjure, formerly of the environmental education division of the city of Bellingham’s Public Works, brought it to Bellingham for the city’s centennial celebrations in 2003-04.
The 2017 event is May 6, with the parade starting at City Hall and ending in Maritime Heritage Park. The only stipulation: no written words, no live pets and no motorized vehicles.
Carol Oberton, who’s helped organize Bellingham’s event for years, says that “it brings the community together in a joyful and meaningful way without bringing in political or commercial interests. Neighbors helping neighbors, families, clubs, schools, beautiful art and costumes, lots of music and collaborative creations.”
Oberton’s favorites include the 12-foot flying raven, whose wings flapped when its “person” pedaled his bike, and the eight-person spider with 20-foot long legs.
Costume workshops are offered by Start Here Community Arts, a nonprofit run under the umbrella of Allied Arts.
Bellingham’s Parks and Recreation Department organizes permits, traffic rerouting and the use of the Maritime Heritage Park, with musical entertainment at the end of the parade.
Details: 360-778-7000, bpots.org, and on Facebook.
