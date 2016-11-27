Holiday Harbor Lights shine on in Blaine

Want a holiday festival that celebrates our area’s maritime history?
Holiday Harbor Lights, sponsored by the Blaine Chamber of Commerce, the City of Blaine and the Port of Bellingham’s Blaine Marina, creates a memorable holiday tradition by incorporating maritime history and Blaine’s location on Drayton Harbor, as well as the charm of a small-town celebration, says Debbie Harger, community and tourism development coordinator for the City of Blaine.
The event gets started at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Peace Portal Drive.
“The backdrop of the harbor creates a unique setting to experience the festivities of the tree-lighting, community caroling and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus by horse and trolley at 5 p.m.,” she says.
Just after the tree-lighting activities at 4:30, (weather permitting) enjoy watching a variety of decorated boats sailing through the harbor in the lighted boat parade. The boats are on display after the parade at Blaine Harbor visitors dock for public viewing.
About 300 people gather each year to enjoy the Holiday Harbor Lights festivities, says Harger.
“The tree-lighting just before Santa’s and Mrs. Claus’ arrival features the high school choir and middle school band, free hot cocoa and popcorn and prize giveaways,” adds Carroll Solomon, coordinator for the Blaine Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
“Snapping pictures with Santa or of kids playing in the ‘Land of Sweets’ Christmas Village (a display of outdoor playhouses decorated for the holidays); and taking a ride in a horse-drawn carriage through downtown Blaine between 5 and 7 p.m. add to the fun,” Harger says.
“The focus of the event is for families, but all ages enjoy the festivities, especially those who still have a twinkle in their eye for the nostalgia of holiday traditions.”
Details: blainechamber.com, cityofblaine.com, 360-332-6484
Comments