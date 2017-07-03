Pets spooked by Fourth of July fireworks? Here are tips to keep them safe at home

1:35 Lady Liberty gets the LEGO treatment Pause

1:01 Do you have pets? You may want to consider this Fourth of July plan.

2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

1:46 "You have to be a little crazy" to own this many exotic birds

2:04 Keep your eyes on fireworks safety this summer

0:23 This gorilla dancing in a pool will make your day

3:45 How to make chocolate cake in a Dutch oven

1:05 Woman turns candy wrappers into a dress

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks