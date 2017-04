Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino, a ‘color-changing, flavor-changing’ beverage, set one employee on a tirade against the much anticipated drink hours after the product was launched. Braden Burson of Monument, Colo. said he left his shift having never been so stressed in his entire life, with his hands covered in unicorn “crap."